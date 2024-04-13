Highlights The young Magic team faces a crucial test vs. Bucks to secure their first playoff appearance since 2020.

Orlando must avoid the Play-In to face more favorable matchups in the playoffs.

Potential opponents include the Knicks, without Julius Randle, a team the Magic have dominated.

Just a few days ago, the Orlando Magic had a real possibility to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but following a 125-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando has now fallen into a Play-In spot. This marks the third-straight loss for the Magic, resulting in them going winless on their mini-three-game road trip. There was little left to be desired following the loss for Magic head coach, Jamahl Mosley.

The Magic had the opportunity to punch their ticket into the top-six in the Eastern Conference but unfortunately lost. However, due to the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Indiana Pacers, the Magic will hold the cards to secure a postseason spot on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mosley spoke with reporters following the loss on Friday night and shared feelings of optimism about his team ahead of their final game of the season.

“We control our destiny in this situation. The way in which we have to play and the focus we have to have, the attention to detail in how we start games and how we finish games is gonna be very important." – Jahmal Mosley

Orlando will be at home on Sunday to take on Milwaukee and could potentially officially secure the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2020. Despite suffering a big loss, the energy surrounding the team was quite high beside Mosley. Franz Wagner returned from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and was asked by reporters about the implications of their final game of the season.

“Pretty cool scenario. We’re definitely looking forward to it and should be a fun game on Sunday. Obviously, it’s great to do it back home — it’s always a little more fun at home." – Franz Wagner

The Magic went against the Bucks just a handful of days ago, on Wednesday, April 10. Giannis Anetokounmpo was not active following a calf injury he suffered against the Boston Celtics. Although Milwaukee was undermanned, Orlando still lost by a score of 117-99.

There are reinforcements in Wagner, which could help the Magic take advantage of the depleted Bucks roster. A victory would not just be essential for Orlando but would have huge implications for the rest of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Favorable Matchup in the East For The Magic

Orlando needs to avoid Play-In to potentially take advantage of their most favorable matchup

The one thing the Magic don't want to do is fall into the Play-In Tournament. They would be forced to go against a veteran Miami Heat team, which could go either way. In the case that they lost, they would still have an opportunity to secure the eighth seed with a win against the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls.

However, a victory would only position the Magic for a first-round playoff matchup against the NBA's best record holder, the Boston Celtics. There is a much more favorable route if Orlando finds their way within the top six.

As long as the Magic avoid the Celtics and Bucks, the other possible matchups are much more preferred. Ideally, the team Orlando would feel the most confident against would be the New York Knicks, who will be without Julius Randle for their entire playoff run. Throughout the season series, the Magic dominated the Knicks.

Orlando holds a 3-1 record against the Knicks with all three victories coming before Randle was sidelined due to his shoulder injury. The Magic are the second-best defensive team in the NBA with a defensive rating of 111.7.

The youthful Magic will have one of the biggest tests that this young core will undergo in their early stages together. A win against the Bucks on Sunday would be imperative to avoid a potential disaster in the Play-In Tournament.