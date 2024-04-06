Highlights Brandon Miller's stellar performance earned praise from Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley after he scored 32 points against Orlando.

Despite early questions, Miller has outperformed expectations as a rookie and continues to improve each month.

Miller holds his ground against Banchero with poise and efficiency, establishing himself as a future NBA star.

On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets captured a huge 124-115 victory over the Orlando Magic. It was a battle between top picks from the past two draft classes, featuring the Magic's Paolo Banchero and the Hornets' Brandon Miller.

Throughout the season, the narratives surrounding the 2023 rookie class have rightfully been directed to San Antonio Spurs star, Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder center, Chet Holmgren. However, although there hasn't been much mainstream attention, Miller continues to shine and has earned the respect of those around the NBA.

Orlando had no answer for Miller as he was getting whatever he wanted on the offensive side of the court.

Brandon Miller Stats vs. Orlando Magic Category Stats PTS 32 REB 6 FG% 84.6 NET RATING +7

This performance marked the fourth 30-point performance for Miller on the season, tying Holmgren for second-most among rookies behind Wembanyama. Miller has gotten better each month in the NBA, going from 13.7 points per game in December, to 20 points per game so far in April. Following the disappointing loss, Magic head coach, Jamahl Mosley, gave high praise to the budding young star in Charlotte.

“I am very impressed with this young man and what he has accomplished. I know there was a lot of talk early on about what he was capable of doing and he wasn’t hitting that until a point, and then he just turned it up. You have to give him a ton of credit for the work he is putting in, and staying with it.”

Miller was the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but didn't receive the greatest reception when he was selected. Many believed the Hornets made a mistake passing on Scoot Henderson, who would be selected by the Portland Trail Blazers one spot later. However, comparing both players in their rookie seasons, Miller has undoubtedly been the better player and by a wide margin.

The 6-foot-9 forward has shown flashes of greatness at the wing position and has done so in stellar matchups against star players. Against the Magic, he proved his abilities against one of the league's brightest stars.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brandon Miller joins Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history to record 25+ points on 100/100/100% splits, with 5 or more threes attempted in a single half.

Two Top Picks Duel in Charlotte

Banchero and Miller put on a show in big showdown

Banchero and Miller went head-to-head in an electric matchup between two former top picks in their respective draft classes. The reigning Rookie of the Year, Banchero, made his first All-Star team this season and has positioned the Magic to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Paolo Banchero Stats vs. Charlotte Hornets Category Stats PTS 32 REB 8 AST 8 BLK 2

Miller's ability to hold his own against the top players in the league at such an early stage of his career is extremely impressive, considering the efficiency he's able to perform. Banchero finished the game shooting 38.4 percent from the field on 10-26 shooting, while Miller shot 84.6 percent from the field on half the amount of shot attempts for the same offensive output.

Miller hasn't been the most efficient in his rookie season, shooting just 43.6 percent. However, the Hornets have been without LaMelo Ball for the majority of this season due to injury, which has resulted in Miller being unable to be on the receiving end of easier scoring opportunities that would be created by Ball.

Despite this fact, Miller has steadily improved his shooting splits each month while being the defense's top main focal point on most nights. Even in a game in which Miller was huge offensively, he displayed his maturity and poise with his priorities in this game.

“It’s not all about the shots. I think we did a great job against their top scorers on the defensive side, and that got us easy buckets in transition." – Brandon Miller

At just 21 years old, Miller is in line to become one of the future faces of the league along with Banchero. The two gave a glimpse of what the future will look like for years to come in the countless head-to-head matchups they have against each other. Although Wembanyama and Holmgren have been the talk of the town, Miller deserves to be put in the conversation alongside them.