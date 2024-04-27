Highlights The Orlando Magic's dominant Game 4 win reflects their impressive defense against Cleveland Cavaliers, keeping them under 100 points in each game.

Jonathan Isaac's presence has boosted Magic's defensive brilliance, evident in holding opponents to a low shooting percentage in the playoffs.

The Magic's momentum is strong as they head to Cleveland for Game 5, with coach Mosley proud of their high-level defensive performance in the series.

The Orlando Magic will be brimming with confidence following their dominant Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

The Magic completely shut down the Cavaliers on the afternoon, holding them to a season-low in points in the 112-89 win. Orlando has kept Cleveland under 100 points in each game so far this series, proving that their third-ranked defense in the regular season was no fluke.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Orlando Magic are the first team to hold their opponent to less than 100 points in 4 consecutive playoff games since the Raptors in 2019.

Speaking to the press after the big win to even the series at 2-2, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac shared his confidence in his team's chances for the rest of the series.

"We're in the better position... Momentum is in our favor"

Isaac has Been at His Best

Leading Magic's Defensive Brilliance in Playoffs

Head coach Jamahl Mosley and the Magic are surely thrilled to finally have a healthy Jonathan Isaac at their disposal, with the 26-year-old appearing in only 69 regular season games over the last four seasons.

Isaac took the floor for 58 games in 2023-24; the most appearances he's made in a campaign since 2018-19. When on the floor, the difference he made on the defensive end was impossible to ignore.

Jonathan Isaac - On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court DRTG 102.11 112.1 NRTG 10.9 -0.3 OPP FG% 44.2 48.4 OPP 3PT% 34.6 36.3

Isaac played a huge role off the bench for the Magic on Saturday, scoring 14 points and sinking four three-pointers — as many as the Cavaliers made all game — in just under 20 minutes of action.

More importantly, perhaps, has been his work in keeping Cleveland's offense at bay, as he's holding opponents to just 26.9 percent shooting from the field.

Mosley applauded his team's "high-level" defensive work in Game 4, after defeating the Cavaliers by a total of 61 points over the last two games.

"Our defensive effort was high-level and special. To hold [the Cavaliers] to 10 points in the third quarter, we said we'll hang our heads on the defensive end... "

Orlando will look to keep up their stout defense when they travel to Cleveland for Game 5 on Tuesday, in what's shaping up to be the tightest series of the first round of the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs.