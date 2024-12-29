Manchester United are back in the market for a goalkeeper amid uncertainty over the future of Altay Bayindir, and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that "there is interest" from the Red Devils in Leeds United star, Illan Meslier.

Via Florian Plettenberg, it was revealed earlier in December that there was an expectation that Bayindir could leave within the next two windows. It seems United have set their sights on Meslier as the potential replacement understudy to Andre Onana, but the Manchester outfit will have to compete with plenty of outside interest in their pursuit.

Jacobs: 'There is Interest' from United in Meslier

A new goalkeeper signing may be dependent on the future of Bayindir

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed that Meslier is firmly on Manchester United's shortlist, if the Premier League club were to make a move for a goalkeeper in the near future. However, there are a number of suitors who could offer the Frenchman a starting spot, and regular minutes are believed to be a preference for the 24-year-old. Jacobs said:

"There is interest in him. I can't confirm the Manchester United links to any great degree. Manchester United will resolve the Bayinder situation, and then if Bayinder leaves, whenever that is, January or summer, they'll need another goalkeeper, of course. But there are suitors out there that are looking at Meslier for a number one. And again, to reiterate, that is what I'm told is his preference."

Manchester United sealed a £47.2 million deal in the summer of 2023 for former Inter Milan shot-stopper, Andre Onana. The Cameroonian remains first-choice at the club, although some fans are growing frustrated with his performances at times, with critics slamming his "incompetence" against Wolves recently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Altay Bayindir has featured just three times for Manchester United this season, restricted only to the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Bayindir faces an uncertain future, and United could reluctantly lose the Turkish international, who is reportedly "too good" to be second-choice, but he has nonetheless struggled to challenge Onana's perch.

Illan Meslier's 2024/25 Championship statistics Matches played 23 Goals conceded per 90 0.65 Saves per 90 1.35 Save percentage 72.7%

Dubbed "magnificent" by critics, Meslier has helped his side to 13 clean sheets in 23 outings thus far, and his experience in the Premier League could make him a useful addition to the squad. Particularly given his age, the United top brass may see the 24-year-old as the eventual successor to Onana. However, from the player's perspective, immediate first-team involvement is far from guaranteed at Old Trafford, and he may have other options - notably, Marseille held an interest in the player last summer, and could return to reignite their pursuit should a deal become possible.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024