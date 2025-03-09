Magomed Ankalaev slapped UFC rival Alex Pereira with a brutal, post-fight jab after dethroning the champion after five rounds of competitive fighting atop the UFC 313 pay-per-view card broadcast on ESPN from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira's ascendancy to the top mirrored the rise of prior superstars as he created some of the most iconic moments of the modern era, while swatting aside challenges from Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill, across two weight divisions as its champion.

Against Ankalaev, though, he was always regarded to have been thrown the toughest test of his entire MMA career, and it's one he lost as judges rewarded the Dagestani's pressure, aggression, and a superior power that became apparent in the middle rounds of a tense 205-pound fight.

Magomed Ankalaev's Brutal Post-Fight Swipe at Alex Pereira

Ankalaev appeared to criticize Pereira's approach to the fight