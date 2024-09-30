Before Saturday's UFC 307 main event between UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree got booked, it was assumed that No.1 contender Magomed Ankalaev would challenge for the title. Out of nowhere, Rountree leapfrogged Ankalaev and finds himself in the biggest fight of his career in Salt Lake City on ESPN.

Many were not angry at this main event because of how explosive and powerful Rountree and Pereira are, but it was a little surprising to see it get booked, especially after Rountree is coming off a six-month suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. With a fight to train for and focus on later this month, Ankalaev is still sending insults at Pereira for passing him up.

Magomed Ankalaev Calls Pereira Scared

The UFC chose Rountree and not Ankalaev vs Pereira

Ankalaev has quietly built an incredible resume in the UFC’s light-heavyweight division since he debuted in the world’s biggest MMA promotion back in 2018. Although he lost his first UFC fight, the Dagestani fighter has remained unbeaten for over six years. Like Pereira, his style is talking with his hands on fight night and not with eccentric press conference appearances. But unfortunately for Ankalaev, he hasn’t become the star that his Brazilian counterpart has.

Periera’s weakest part of his game is obviously his grappling. Though he holds a black belt rank in jiu jitsu, he has been taken down and held down by subpar grapplers like Israel Adesanya and Jiri Prochazcka. Ankalaev’s grappling abilities are light-years ahead of Adesanya and Prochazka.

Now, Ankalaev believes UFC is protecting Pereira from a beating.

"Everyone know what the deal you under witness protection program I clearly understand. I just have to do my job Smash people and we fight next I will smash."

Alex Pereira Responds to Ankalaev

The elite light-heavyweights are verbally jabbing each other

Very rarely has Pereira made a public call-out for a specific name. Outside of wanting the trilogy fight against longtime rival Israel Adesanya, the soft-spoken Brazilian has let the company line up his future fights. When talking through a translator with veteran combat sports reporter, Kevin Iole, Pereira said that he’s fighting Rountree and not Ankalaev this weekend because of the Dagestani fighter’s style:

"Honestly, it’s not my fault that Ankalaev has such a boring style of fighting that nobody wants to watch, that the guys don’t want to put him in. I’m ready to fight the guy. He’s ready to fight me, so whenever they put that fight. People talk about my ground, so there’s a good chance I’m going to show everybody.”

While this fight would be an epic clash of Pereira’s world-class striking facing Anklalaev’s swarming grappling, the next marquee light-heavyweight title fight is just a few days away. Pereira is facing an opponent who is looking at this fight as an opportunity to hush the haters and prove that his body of work should never be questioned.

Rountree was a middle of the pack fighter just a couple of years ago, but since honing in on his Muay Thai kickboxing, the 205-pound fighter has won five straight fights, mostly in devastating fashion. Needless to say, this weekend’s headliner will be a can’t miss banger!