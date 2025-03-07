Magomed Ankalaev broke character on Thursday, the 6th of March, midway through a press conference in which the UFC's light heavyweight title challenger had the chance to address fight fans, as well as his UFC 313 opponent, the champion Alex Pereira, but instead made the bold decision to trash-talk the Brazilian striker.

The 205-pound rivals come together atop the pay-per-view event broadcast on ESPN from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It's a captivating main event because of Pereira's proven prowess as the best there is in multiple weight classes, but Ankalaev may well give the knockout puncher his greatest challenge yet.

Related Why Alex Pereira 'Jumped For Joy' When Dana White Alligned With Turki Alalshikh in Boxing Alex Pereira's hopes for a crossover fight against Oleksandr Usyk have been boosted following Dana White's new partnership with Turki Alalshikh.

Magomed Ankalaev Trash Talked Alex Pereira

Ankalaev and Pereira then engaged in a tense stare-down ahead of fight night on Saturday