Magomed Ankalaev has issued a brutal threat on his light heavyweight rival, UFC champion Alex Pereira, whom he fights on Saturday, the 8th of March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, atop the UFC 313 pay-per-view event on ESPN.

The Pereira vs Ankalaev fight is one of the most significant in worldwide mixed martial arts, as it brings together one of the faces of the UFC, with argubly his greatest challenger to date. While Pereira is a two-weight UFC champ with fight-finishing power in his fists, Ankalaev is an opponent who possesses a varied attack.

Ahead of their fight, Ankalaev turned up the heat on this already red-hot rivalry.

Magomed Ankalaev's Brutal Threat

Ankalaev had choice words about Alex Pereira