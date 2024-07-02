Highlights Alex Pereira could fight Magomed Ankalaev in his next light heavyweight UFC title fight.

Ankalaev has offered a unique deal of no takedowns in the first 15 minutes should they ever compete in the Octagon.

Dana White may not approve of such a rule in a UFC fight.

If he decides to stay at light heavyweight following his huge knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, then Alex Pereira's next opponent will most likely be Magomed Ankalaev.

The top Russian contender, Ankalaev, is unbeaten in his last 12 fights, and has taken to social media to give 'Poatan' a unique offer which will more than likely work heavily in his favour, if the two do in fact fight next.

Magomed Ankalaev Offers No Takedown Deal to Alex Pereira

The Russian has promised no takedowns in the first 15 minutes if they fight

Despite many MMA fans being desperate to see Alex Pereira make the move up to heavyweight in an attempt to become the first fighter in UFC history to win championships in three separate divisions, it seems like his next fight will once again be in the light heavyweight division, with his opponent pretty much guaranteed to be Russian top contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev has been waiting for his second shot at light heavyweight gold for some time now and following his first shot at the title ending in a draw, the dominant Russian will be looking to get a finish in his next title fight instead of leaving it to the judges, which is what he did against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282.

A big talking point in the MMA world in the last few days following UFC 303 has been Pereira's grappling and wrestling ability and why pretty much every fighter he faces, despite having years of MMA experience on him, opts to reject a grapple-heavy approach as Pereira is now being considered one of the greatest strikers MMA has ever seen. The only man who has consistently tried to grapple with 'Poatan' in his MMA career so far is former champion Jan Blachowicz, who lost a very close split decision to him and did not get dropped.

Despite the formula being there to beat Pereira, it seems that Ankalaev is going to be another fighter who falls victim to the Brazilian for trying to prove a point in the striking department. Unless, of course, it's all pre-fight bravado.

The Russian took to social media to offer Pereira a bizarre deal of no takedowns for the first 15 minutes of the fight for when they eventually square off.

It is Unlikely That Such a Fight Would Incorporate This Rule

UFC boss Dana White says frequently that he doesn't like gimmicks

Despite Ankalaev being a very capable and talented kickboxer in his own right, no smart fighter with a high fight IQ should choose to willingly stand and strike with 'Poatan' if they have any sort of grappling or wrestling ability.

With Ankalaev being from Dagestan, Russia, he will naturally have a pretty high-level wrestling ability as in that region, people are trained from a very young age to wrestle at a very high level. Some of MMA's greatest-ever fighters come from Dagestan, Russia and have revolutionised MMA with their wrestling ability. These are fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev who are two of the greatest lightweights of all time.