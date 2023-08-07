West Ham United are yet to complete a signing since the window opened, but journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Replacing Declan Rice is undoubtedly a priority for the Hammers, and they now have a hefty transfer budget to work with.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

Rice completing a move to Arsenal earlier in the transfer window, with West Ham receiving £105m to part ways with the England international.

The significant fee will allow David Moyes and his recruitment team to not only find a replacement, but also strengthen in multiple other areas of the side.

Despite winning the Europa Conference League last season, West Ham struggled in the Premier League and will undoubtedly want to improve on last term, even without Rice.

Two players who have been linked with moves to the London Stadium are Manchester United duo Maguire and McTominay, with Football Insider reporting that the Hammers are working on a double swoop, which could cost them in the region of £60m.

The aforementioned United pairing will bring plenty of Premier League experience, and despite falling out of favour slightly at Old Trafford, would also bring a lot of quality to Moyes' side.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on West Ham's raid of Erik ten Hag's squad.

What has Brown said about West Ham?

Brown has suggested that he believes West Ham would love to land both Maguire and McTominay before the window slams shut in September.

The journalist adds that it could be expensive for the Hammers, and Maguire could need a lot of convincing to move down south this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think West Ham would love to land both players. They feel like David Moyes signings to me, rather than players that perhaps anyone else at the club has pushed for.

"They are potentially quite expensive in terms of wages, however, which could be an issue, and it doesn't seem like Maguire is terribly interested in relocating south.

"So if I think if he is to leave Manchester United, it may be that he is more keen on looking for a move closer to home."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for West Ham?

With just a few days until the Premier League season begins, West Ham fans will be getting restless due to the lack of activity in the transfer market.

However, they do appear to be closer to completing their first signing of the summer window.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have now agreed a fee with Ajax for Edson Alvarez, who has already finalised personal terms with the capital club.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GMS that West Ham's pursuit of James Ward-Prowse is not over, but the Hammers are yet to agree a fee for the England international.

It's set to be a busy end to the transfer window for Moyes' side, who undoubtedly need reinforcements over the next few weeks.