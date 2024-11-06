Harry Maguire will refuse to consider leaving Manchester United in January, after the appointment of Ruben Amorim has revitalised the defender's hope that he could play regular minutes at Old Trafford, according to TBR Football.

Maguire has started just three Premier League games so far this season, and has generally struggled for minutes in a Red Devils shirt in recent years. The England international's contract expires next summer, meaning he's able to begin negotiations with potential suitors over a move in January.

However, it's understood that the 31-year-old's deal with United includes a one-year option that the north-west club could activate, and the player believes the arrival of Amorim makes that a possibility. The Portuguese head coach will commence his tenure in the Old Trafford dugout next week, and has historically opted to play a 3-4-3, a system that has suited Maguire in the past.

Maguire Will Refuse to Leave in January

He has hope of reigniting his United career

Signing a six-year contract with the option of a further 12 months in 2019, Maguire joined United from Leicester City, for a fee in the region of £80 million. The deal represented a world-record sum paid for a defender, and the Englishman has gone onto make over 200 appearances for the Premier League giants, winning the EFL Cup in that time.

However, amassing just 24 league starts since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, Maguire has dramatically fallen in the pecking order, and is now definitively behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, and has been described as a 'disgrace' by Roy Keane. Subsequently, United have shown no indications that they're willing to offer the ageing central defender a new contract or even trigger the year extension.

The appointment of Amorim as the new head coach on Friday could give Maguire a new lease of life at Old Trafford, however. The 39-year-old boss is expected to deploy a back three, a set-up the former Hull City man has flourished in previously for England, as it accentuates his strength as a ball carrier and protects him from being exposed in big spaces.

TBR Football report that this imminent change of formation has prompted Maguire to hold back on potentially negotiating with other clubs, as he believes he could have something to offer United again. It remains to be seen where he'll stand in Amorim's plans, but there's certainly reason for renewed optimism for the maligned defender.

Maguire's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 83.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.97 Tackles Per 90 1.3 Interceptions Per 90 1.36 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.75

