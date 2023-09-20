Highlights Tom Brady seemingly ended the GOAT debate for good after winning his 7th Super Bowl, but Patrick Mahomes might have something to say

Mahomes has already achieved a lot in his short career, but he's still nowhere near matching Brady's lofty standards in terms of individual and team success

Based on their first five season as a starter, we're taking a look at just how well Mahomes stacks up to Brady at this point in his career

The debate around the greatest of all-time in the NFL has raged for decades. From Johnny Unitas, to Joe Montana, to Peyton Manning, there have been many guys who have been touted as the GOAT. It had always been a fun debate, but when Tom Brady won his seventh and final Super Bowl in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, he ended the debate for good... or did he?

A storm gathers in the Midwest that could realistically challenge Brady for the title of NFL GOAT, and its name is Patrick Mahomes. All agree that Mahomes is the cream of the crop in the NFL right now, but most don't believe he'll be able to match Brady's body of work when all is said and done.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport NFL, former NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who lost a Super Bowl against Brady in 2018 and won one with him in Tampa in 2020, was asked if Mahomes has a chance at catching up to Brady in the GOAT discussion. While individual statistics are important, Suh made it clear that if Mahomes is going to eclipse Brady, the keys are going to be consistency and team success. Check out the full quote below:

He's got to continue to win at the end of the day. Everybody knows that you're considered the GOAT because of your ability to win and take your team to the Super Bowl and actually convert those appearances to wins. So far right now I think he's had three appearances or so and won two and lost one. He's primed, especially in his early career where he's at right now, to be very successful and get close to Tom Brady as long as he can be consistent and get back to the Super Bowl.

So, is it likely or even possible for Mahomes to surpass Brady's greatness based on what he's done in his career so far? We compare the greatest of all-time with the guy chasing him to see if the challenger really has a chance to reach the peak and surpass Brady as the NFL's GOAT.

How Good Was Tom Brady?

Tom Brady isn't just considered the GOAT because he took his team to 10 Super Bowls (NFL record), won seven (NFL record), and took home Super Bowl MVP five times (NFL record). As Suh said, team success arguably plays the biggest part in the GOAT equation, but the numbers have to match too.

And boy, do Brady's numbers match. He owns about 50 NFL records of various importance, including the all-time marks in career passing yards, career completions, career passing touchdowns, and career wins for a QB. Not to mention he's got pretty much every playoff and Super Bowl passing record sewn up as well.

Despite all of those accolades, the thing that really put Brady over the top in the eyes of many people was his ability to find success in different situations throughout his career. At times in the late 2010s, it was almost as if Brady was getting better the closer he got to 40 years old.

He won with a great defense in the early 2000s, he put up video game numbers when he had elite offensive weapons in the middle of his career, he won his fourth Super Bowl after a decade-long drought, and most impressively, he left the comfy confines of Foxboro at the age of 43 to join the lowly Buccaneers and instantly turned them into Super Bowl champions.

How Good Is Patrick Mahomes?

While he's not (yet) considered the GOAT, there's no question he's viewed by most people in the NFL world as the best quarterback in the game today, and for good reason. His success speaks for itself.

He has already collected two Super Bowl rings and two Super Bowl MVP awards while leading his team to a third Super Bowl appearance in 2020, where his Chiefs lost to Brady's Bucs. Each year Mahomes has been the starter, the Chiefs have finished no lower than sixth in total offense, and last year, he showed he can keep that up even after the departure of his top wideout, Tyreek Hill.

Finding success with a less-than-ideal cast of supporting characters is the mark of a great quarterback, and certainly something that Brady did across his two decades in the NFL. Being great means elevating the talent around you, and Mahomes certainly does that. He's seemingly the only QB in today's NFL that doesn't need an elite No. 1 receiver to have success.

And this is all before mentioning Mahomes' generational right arm and his creativity when extending plays in and outside the pocket. His ability to punish defenses with his legs when the opportunity presents itself is an area in which he can already claim superiority over Brady. There's still a long way to go, though.

Full Career Comparison (Pre-2023)

Patrick Mahomes Category Tom Brady 80 Starts 333 24,241 Career Pass Yds 89,214 192 Career Pass TDs 649 8.1 Career YPA 7.4 49 Career INTs 212 1,547 Career Rush Yds 1,123 Pass yds x1, pass TDs x2 League Leader Pass Tds x5, pass yds x4, pass rtg x2, comp pct x1 2 MVPs 3 5 Pro Bowls 15 1st-Team x2, 2nd-Team x1 All-Pros 1st-Team x3, 2nd-Team x3 OPOY x1 Other Awards OPOY x2, CPOY x1 3 Super Bowl Apps 10 2 Super Bowl Wins 7 2 Super Bowl MVPs 6 64 Career Wins 251 11 Playoff Wins 35

If we take a look at the comparison based on total career numbers, Brady's stats look quite daunting. The only spots where it seems like Mahomes has a chance are when it comes to yards per attempt (YPA), All-Pro selections, and rushing yards. It's an Everest-level mountain to climb for Mahomes, but if we take a little bit of a closer look, the young man out of Texas Tech has actually taken massive strides towards summiting Mount Brady.

Career Comparison Through First 5 Starter Seasons

Patrick Mahomes (2018-22) Category Tom Brady (2001-05) 79 Starts 78 23,957 Pass Yds 18,029 192 Pass TDs 123 8.1 YPA 7.1 48 INTs 66 1,537 Rush Yds 333 Pass yds x1, pass TDs x2 League Leader Pass Tds x1, pass yds x1 2 MVPs 0 5 Pro Bowls 3 1st-Team x2, 2nd-Team x1 All-Pros 2nd-Team x1 OPOY x1 Other Awards N/A 3 Super Bowl Apps 3 2 Super Bowl Wins 3 2 Super Bowl MVPs 2 63 Wins 58 11 Playoff Wins 10

Seeing as how both of these guys sat for their entire rookie years, the most logical comparison would be between each quarterback's first five years as the starter. It also just so happens that both men had legendary coaches to guide them, and they were both 27 during their sixth season, so not only is the NFL experience in line, the age and coaching situation is as well. And with all of those things equal, the table screams that Mahomes' chances at summiting Mount Brady and reaching GOAT status are looking mighty promising.

Verdict: Can Mahomes Match Brady?

Based on the first five years of each of their careers, Mahomes is definitely in a position to eclipse Brady in a lot of ways. But even if he did break all of Brady's records, would that make him the GOAT? Not necessarily. One spot where Mahomes doesn't have an early lead over Brady is in the Super Bowl department, so if he wants to keep pace he'll have to consistently make deep playoff runs on top of his wild regular season success.

Another thing to consider are the soft factors. Brady won several Super Bowls without a Pro Bowl weapon on offense, so Mahomes might have to do a bit extra to surpass Brady in some people's eyes. It's also worth noting that Mahomes is playing in a much more pass-heavy NFL than Brady was when he started out, which has definitely skewed the numbers.

Mahomes has the stronger arm and the better legs, but can he maintain those weapons into his age 40 season and beyond? Mahomes seemingly has the skill and situation to match or surpass Brady, but the real question is, will he have the longevity?

It's also worth noting that Brady's wins over Mahomes in the 2018 AFC Championship and the 2020 Super Bowl will always be hanging over Mahomes like a dark cloud as he continues to trudge toward the summit of Mount Brady. Mahomes has given himself a great platform from which to challenge Brady, he just needs to keep it up for another decade and a half. No problem.

