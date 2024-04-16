Highlights Patrick Mahomes acknowledges he's not yet considered among the all-time greats like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes has impressive career stats compared to Brady, Manning, and Rodgers after six seasons.

Time on bench served Rodgers well; Mahomes aims for another Super Bowl title.

Patrick Mahomes continued his incredible career start in 2023 by winning his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

At this point in his career, Mahomes can only be compared to the all-time greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game. However, in a recent interview with Time Magazine, Mahomes said he is "nowhere near" GOAT status—yet:

You have to build a consistency of a career. You see that in any sport. I’ve had a great run. I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can't take it for granted that you did it the year before.

It feels like he has been around forever, but Mahomes has only spent six seasons as a starter and will turn 29 years old during the 2024 campaign.

The Chiefs have done a good job of keeping their roster together and the quarterback will look to capture Super Bowl title number four to build on what is already one of the NFL's greatest dynasties. Mahomes would also join Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, and Joe Montana as the only signal callers ever to win four rings.

Mahomes Says He Doesn't Match Up To Brady, Manning, Rodgers Yet

How does Chiefs QB stack up against those 3 QB icons?

Mahomes called out Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning as his own personal list of great quarterbacks he's chasing. Funnily enough, Mahomes, Brady, and Rodgers all had one thing in common: they didn't start during their rookie year. Mahomes and Brady were pressed into service in year two and Rodgers didn't become a full-time starter until year four.

The time on the bench served Rodgers well, as he has had one of the most efficient careers of all-time under center, rarely making poor decisions while picking up four MVP trophies. Manning, who started from day one, took a lot longer to get into the groove. Manning is also the only quarterback of this quartet who didn't win a Super Bowl title during his first six seasons as a starter.

While Mahomes hasn't reached the heights of these other iconic QBs, if we take a look at their first six seasons, Mahomes compares very well, and he knows that:

I've had at least one of the top three starts to a career.

Top three might actually be Mahomes speaking with a little bit of modesty, because there are quite literally zero QBs that can match the accolades and numbers he's put together through his first 96 starts:

Mahomes All-Time QB Ranks Thru First 96 Starts Category Mahomes Rank Passing Yards 28,424 1st Passing TD 219 1st TD % 6.1 T-1st INTs 63 3rd INT % 1.8 T-1st Yards/Attempt 7.9 2nd Completion % 66.5 2nd Passer Rating 103.5 1st Pro Bowls 6 1st 1st-Team AP 2 T-2nd MVPs 2 T-2nd Super Bowls 3 T-1st Super Bowl MVPs 3 1st

Tom Brady was hugely successful from day one, winning three Super Bowl titles in his first four full years as a starter. However, the New England Patriots legend relied heavily on an elite defense to achieve that success, not becoming the team's focal point until his epic, record-breaking 2007 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes and his three GOATs are four of just five QBs to ever throw for 48+ TDs in a season, with Dan Marino being the fifth. Peyton Manning still holds the record, with 55 in 2013, while Mahomes (2018) and Tom Brady (2007) both put up 50, and Rodgers topped out at 48 (2020).

While Mahomes has clearly had an ideal start to his quest for GOAT status, he's still got a long way to go if he wants to come close to matching a guy like Brady, who played into his mid-40s:

I've looked, if I played until Tom's age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go... At the end of my time, I just want to say that I didn't leave anything out there.

Through seven seasons, there is certainly no evidence of Mahomes doing anything but leaving everything out there for his team. His Chiefs are once again one of the top two Super Bowl favorites, though one resurgent team could be returning to give them to give them all they can handle in 2024.

