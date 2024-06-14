Highlights Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making it a point to throw deep in practice after a sluggish offense last season.

Despite the team's offensive struggles, Mahomes' unparalleled talent is likely to propel the Chiefs back to juggernaut status.

New additions Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy should ensure the team has the necessary weapons to help Mahomes in 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their third Super Bowl title in five years, and they're in the midst of an active offseason as they try to keep their championship-winning core together.

Earlier in the spring, the team agreed to a blockbuster extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones, which subsequently led to their trade of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. They've also added talent elsewhere in free agency, including receiver Marquise Brown, and through the draft, including the league's new fastest man in Xavier Worthy.

With all that speed added to the offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told ESPN's Adam Teicher that head coach Andy Reid is encouraging him to get back to his roots and air the ball out a bit more in practices this offseason:

"If I don't [throw the ball downfield], he [Reid] throws little jabs at me like, 'Oh, you want to throw the checkdown here?' I'm like, 'I got you, Coach; we're going to push it.' It has been fun.''

In 2023, the Chiefs averaged just 21.8 points per game, which ranked 15th in the NFL. It was their worst showing of the Mahomes era, though they still won the Super Bowl thanks to the heroics of their star quarterback and a defense that allowed just 17.3 points per game in the regular season, which ranked 2nd league-wide.

Chiefs Can Win With Defense, But Mahomes Is Too Good To Be Mediocre

Last year's offensive showing will likely prove to be the exception to the rule for Kansas City

CREDIT: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes has been the best quarterback in football since he took over the Chiefs' starting gig in 2018, though his performance over the last couple of seasons has been particularly astounding.

Mahomes just won his second consecutive Super Bowl sans Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season. Last year's effort was particularly impressive, since no one outside of tight end Travis Kelce or rookie receiver Rashee Rice posted even 500 receiving yards.

Still, 2023 was a struggle for the Chiefs on offense, as their wideout room left a lot to be desired.

Chiefs Offensive Ranks Under Patrick Mahomes Year Scoring Rank Total Yards Rank Passing Yards Rank 2018 1 1 3 2019 5 6 5 2020 6 1 1 2021 4 3 4 2022 1 1 1 2023 15 9 6

More than likely, last season will prove to be an aberration, and for all the team's struggles with scoring, they still nearly ranked as a top-five passing offense. That's just the sort of floor that a quarterback of Mahomes' caliber provides, and with Brown and Worthy joining Kelce as the team's top passing game options, the Chiefs should have no problem returning to their juggernaut status in 2024.

It's worth keeping in mind that, even as the Chiefs have shuffled through wide receivers, Mahomes has continued to torch the league, throwing for over 9,000 yards and 68 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

If the signal caller can get on the same page as Brown - who posted a 90 catch, 1,000 yard season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and ran a 4.27 second 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's Pro Day in 2019 - and Worthy (who set an NFL Combine record with a 4.21 second 40-yard dash), he may have an even more prolific campaign than his MVP-winning season in 2022 when he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has started 96 of a possible 100 games in his career (not including his rookie season when he was the backup quarterback to Alex Smith). Of those four missed games, only two have been due to injury (in 2019).

Assuming Mahomes stays healthy and Reid ensures a smooth integration of the team's new weapons, the Chiefs will all but certainly field one of the best offenses in the league again in 2024.

Source: Adam Teicher

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.