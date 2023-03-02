Wrexham take on Maidenhead United as they look to step another step towards promotion back to the Football League after 15 seasons outside the top four divisions.

It caps a whirlwind few years for the Welsh club, which was taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny in September 2020 and has since become one of the most talked about clubs in the United Kingdom and beyond.

Promotion from the National League is the first part of the journey, which is detailed further in the Disney + series “Welcome to Wrexham”. With just 12 games to go and The Red Dragons a point clear at the top with a game in hand, a win here would be crucial.

Read below to find out everything you need to know about the match.

Read more: Welcome to Wrexham: How to watch

What league do Wrexham play in?

The Welsh outfit play in the Vanarama National League, which is the fifth tier of English football and one rung below the Football League, where they have not been since the 2008/09 season.

Their purgatorial existence has almost ended several times with five playoff appearances including last season, but they now have a major opportunity to win the league and go up automatically. For clarification, only the league champions go straight up while second to fifth-placed sides battle it out in the lottery which is playoff football.

When is Maidenhead United vs Wrexham being played?

Wrexham’s trip to Maidenhead United takes place on Saturday, March 4th, with a kickoff time of 17:20 (GMT).

Where is Maidenhead United vs Wrexham being played?

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: A general view of York Road home of Maidenhead United prior to the FA Cup Qualifying Third Round match between Maidenhead United and Gosport Borough at York Road on October 11, 2014 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Martin Willetts/Getty Images)

With Maidenhead being the home side, the match will take place at York Road.

Is Maidenhead United vs Wrexham on TV?

With Wrexham being both top of the table and the most glamorous club in the National League by a country mile, it is not overly surprising to see that their match has been selected for live BT Sport 1 coverage, which starts 20 minutes before kick-off at 17:00 (GMT). For UK viewers, this is Sky channel 413 and Virgin Channel 527.

Can US fans watch the match?

For viewers outside the UK or those without a BT Sports subscription, the match is unfortunately not available to watch live on NationalLeagueTV.com, however, highlight packages will be in the hours after the match.

Form guide – Last five league games

Paul Mullin scores for Wrexham in the FA Cup

Maidenhead United – W-W-W-L-L The Magpies have pulled away from the relegation zone with their recent three-match winning run taking them up to 14th in the league. With 13 points separating them and a playoff berth, it feels unlikely they will be challenging for a spot in the Football League next season.

Wrexham – W-W-W-W-D The Red Dragons have been in stunning form throughout the season, with the second of their two league defeats coming way back in October when they lost to second-placed Notts County. More recently, they have won four games on the bounce, including a thrilling 4-3 win at Aldershot on Saturday February 18th.

Away from the league, the highlight of their season was their run to the fourth round of the FA Cup, which saw them win away at Championship side Coventry City and push Premier League-chasing Sheffield United to a replay.

Maidenhead United vs Wrexham team news

After long-term absentee Jordan Davies made his injury return off the bench in the Red Dragons’ 2-1 win against Chesterfield, Phil Parkinson has a full deck to choose from for the trip to York Road, via Transfermarkt.

One would expect Maidenhead to name an unchanged starting line up considering their recent upturn in form, via Transfermarkt.

Possible Maidenhead United XI (4-4-2): Andre; Asare, Clerima, Acquah, Nathaniel-George; Barratt, Ferdinand, Odutayo, Smith; Massey, Adams

Possible Wrexham XI (4-4-2): Lainton; Forde, Cleworth, Young, Tunnicliffe; Tozer, Mendy, Cannon, Lee; Mullin, Dalby

Prediction

Maidenhead United 1-3 Wrexham: The Red Dragons eked out a 1-0 win against Maidenhead at the Racecourse Ground in November but should win here slightly more comfortably. 23 league games unbeaten and 88 league goals scored for the season suggest that. Expect a thrilling contest fit for live TV coverage.

You can read all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.