'Main Event' Jey Uso isn't just a moniker now. He is truly a main event star. After the dust settled in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso stood tall and outlasted 29 other men. Uso last eliminated John Cena to deny the 16-time world champion's opportunity at title No. 17 at WrestleMania. As for 'Main Event' Jey, who entered at No. 20, he will finally get a chance to win his first world championship at WrestleMania 41 against the champion of his choosing.

After beginning his career as a tag team specialist with his twin brother Jimmy, Jey broke out as a singles star in 2023 and into 2024. Uso has had several opportunities to capture the big one throughout his career. However, he has failed in each of his chances. He did win his first ever singles championship when he won the Intercontinental Title last year. But now, he will finally get his opportunity to win a world title, at no less than the Granddaddy of Them All.