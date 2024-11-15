Key Takeaways Kobbie Mainoo, Curtis Jones, Conor Gallagher and Angel Gomes are all competing to be England's third starting midfielder.

While Jones excels in attack and in possession, Mainoo and Gallagher offer defensive solidity.

One player leads in more statistics than others and could be a key player for incoming manager Thomas Tuchel.

With Thomas Tuchel set to take charge of England in early 2025, one thing he won't be short of is quality midfielders. In an extremely stacked pool of players, the central midfield area is possibly the deepest. There are a number of talented figures who the new manager could turn to when looking to fill out his midfield.

With Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice currently operating as two of the best midfielders in the world, it's hard to imagine either man will be left out when Tuchel starts picking his players. Typically, though, the team plays with three midfielders, so it begs the question... Who will join those two in the middle of the park?

Well, GiveMeSport is here to give you a good idea as to who deserves to play with them based off of this season's performances so far. Taking statistics into account and using Squawka's comparison matrix, it's time to compare Angel Gomes, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Curtis Jones throughout the 2024/25 campaign and determine which player Tuchel should be selecting once he takes charge of the Three Lions.

Shooting Statistics

There's a clear winner

Going solely off of the quartet's offensive statistics, there's a clear winner as Jones finishes first in all but one of the categories. The Liverpool man is averaging more shots on target per 90 minutes, he has a higher conversion rate with 33.33% of his shots finding the back of the net and with 100% of his shots finding the target, he's ahead of the field there too.

Conor Gallagher comes in second, averaging more goals per 90 minutes (0.4) than the others, while he's tied with Jones in terms of his conversion rate. In third, it's Lille's Gomes. The Ligue 1 star comes second in multiple categories, but fails to lead a single one. Mainoo, on the other hand, has been a complete non-factor offensively and hasn't recorded a single statistic in any of the categories.

Shooting Statistics per 90 Curtis Jones Kobbie Mainoo Statistics Conor Gallagher Angel Gomes 0.7 0 Shots on target 0.4 0.5 0.3 0 Goals 0.4 0.2 33.33% 0% Conversion rate 33.33% 20% 100% 0 Shot accuracy (excluding blocks) 33.33% 60%

Passing Statistics

Curtis Jones comes out on top again

While he's ahead of his peers in terms of his offensive output so far this season, Jones is also having the better campaign from a creative standpoint too. The Liverpool man is averaging more assists per 90 minutes (0.3) than his peers, while also having the best pass accuracy. This is made all the more impressive considering he's also attempting more passes on average than the rest of the field too.

Jones is completing more passes in his opponent's half than the others too, showcasing his willingness to operate further up the pitch. That's where his dominance in this area ends, though, as he doesn't lead any of the other categories. Angel Gomes is head and shoulders aboove everyone else when it comes to the number of chances he's creating per 90 minutes (2) and he has a better success rate when it comes to taking on his opponents with the ball at his feet.

Kobbie Mainoo is completing over 90% of his long-balls, beating his peers in that area. He's also playing more passes forward every 90 minutes (12.8) and he is also completing more take-ons per match than the others. Gallagher is attempting more long-balls than anyone else, with 2.3 per 90 minutes, but that's the only category that he leads in.

Creative Statistics per 90 Curtis Jones Kobbie Mainoo Statistics Conor Gallagher Angel Gomes 0.3 0 Assists 0 0.2 0.9 0.5 Chances created 0.5 2 46.7 44.4 Passes attempted 40.7 39 93.4% 88.34% Pass accuracy 83.76% 81.58% 1.8 1.9 Long-balls attempted 2.3 1.7 62.5% 91.67% Long-balls accuracy 33.33% 54.55% 21.8 20.7 Passes completed (opposition half) 18.9 21.7 10.2 12.8 Forward passes 11 8.5 1.2 2.2 Take-ons completed 0.7 0.8 71.43% 73.68% Take-ons success rate 44.44% 83.33%

Defensive Statistics

It's a tie between Gallagher and Mainoo

Close

Moving onto the defensive statistics, there's a tie as Mainoo and Gallagher both come out on top in three categories each. The Manchester United man is taking part in more ground duels per 90 mintes (11.7), he's making more interceptions (2.2) and he's recording more ball recoveries (5.2) than anyone else. On the other hand, the Atletico Madrid star is making more tackles (2.9), competing in more aerial duels (2.5) and he's making more clearances (1.4) than the others.

In comparison, Jones and Gomes finish first in two and one categories respectively. The Liverpool star has the best success rate in aerial duels so far this season (57.14%) and is making more blocks (0.9), while the Lille figure has had the most success in ground duels (59.38%).

Defensive Statistics per 90 Curtis Jones Kobbie Mainoo Statistics Conor Gallagher Angel Gomes 2.3 2.6 Tackles made 2.9 1.1 1.6 1.9 Aerial duels contested 2.5 1.5 57.14% 41.67% Aerial duels success rate 31.25% 50% 8.6 11.7 Ground duels contests 9.9 4.7 58.97% 54.05% Ground duels success rate 57.57% 59.38% 0.9 0.4 Clearances 1.4 0.3 0.3 2.2 Interceptions 1.1 0 0.9 0.2 Blocks 0.2 0 5.1 5.2 Ball recoveries 4.5 2.2

The Verdict

Curtis Jones is the best option

All in all, there seems to be a clear winner and Jones is the man who comes out on top and should be the man given the nod by Tuchel when he takes charge of the Three Lions. He clearly offers more than his peers offensively and shone during England's recent 3-0 victory over Greece, scoring with a lovely flick to put a stamp on his case for a place.

If the former Chelsea manager is looking for a more defensive option, though, he wouldn't be wrong to look towards either Mainoo or Gallagher, though, who have proven so far this season to be more capable on that end.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka and accurate as of 15/11/2024