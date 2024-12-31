Manchester United's lacklustre 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday evening in the Premier League saw one Dan Ashworth signing fare well on the Old Trafford turf after his five-month spell with the Red Devils ended earlier this month - albeit it was a Newcastle player that he'd signed prior to his surprise switch from Tyneside to Greater Manchester.

Two Newcastle goals inside the opening 20 minutes saw Ruben Amorim's men suffer that same sinking feeling once again, with the Magpies' midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali running the show against the tired legs of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. Their performance got better after Kobbie Mainoo was introduced on the half-hour - but with the damage already done, one Ashworth signing for Newcastle was the headline maker.

Luckhurst: Dan Ashworth Recruit 'Shone' at Old Trafford

However, it wasn't for the Red Devils - with his Newcastle tenure proving fruitful

The report by Samuel Luckhurst in the Manchester Evening News stated that some United fans left after Alexander Isak had put Newcastle in front in just the fourth minute, never to be seen again in their Old Trafford seats - and with the Swedish star impressing throughout the ninety minutes at the Theatre of Dreams, the United writer stated that he was ironically the one signing that Ashworth had made who shone on the Mancunian turf.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.41 1st

The striker was bought by Ashworth whilst the sporting director was on the books at St. James' Park, and with 10 league goals in 22 games in his first half-season on Tyneside, he followed that up last season with 21 league goals in his first injury-free campaign - and this season is following that feat in an extremely similar fashion, with 12 strikes to his name already in just 17 matches.

However, Luckhurst also added that it served as a stark reminder of how poor United's recruitment has been. Isak cost £63million from Real Sociedad, and with 43 goals in just 69 Premier League games, he's been a revelation under Eddie Howe after Ashworth secured his signature. Meanwhile, Hojlund cost £64million a year later, and has just 12 goals in 43 top-flight games for the Red Devils - including just two strikes to his name this season. And that led to Luckhurst berating the Dane, stating:

"There was one Dan Ashworth recruit who shone at Old Trafford. Isak cost Newcastle £63million the year before United paid £64m up front for Hojlund. Only United could get the inferior Scandinavian striker and the more expensive one. "Amorim berated Hojlund after seven minutes for not pushing up high enough. If Hojlund had done a cursory amount of research, he would have known what Amorim demands from his striker. Overpriced and overpromoted, Hojlund was fortunate to start. Isak has 12 Premier League goals to Hojlund's two. "A clamour will soon grow for Amorim to look within at an alternative goalscorer unless United add one in the January market."

Adept at scoring with his head, right-foot, left-foot and showcasing his unusually superb dribbling exploits for such a tall player, Isak is one of the most complete strikers in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 games for the Swedish national team.

Ashworth will be taking personal credit for getting a deal over the line, especially with him scoring for the Magpies against his former employers United, having been let go at Old Trafford after spending just five months and one transfer window at the helm.

Related Every Dan Ashworth Signing at Brighton, Newcastle and Man Utd [Ranked] Considering how impressive the sporting director's transfer record has been over the years, it's no wonder Arsenal want him.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-12-24.