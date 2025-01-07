Antony could be set for an exit from Manchester United to end his Old Trafford hoodoo after two-and-a-half years at the club - with Greek journalist Kostas Lianos stating that Olympiacos are 'interested' in a January move for the Brazilian flop.

Antony came highly heralded at United after joining from Ajax in the summer of 2022, albeit for a fee of £85million - and although he enjoyed a superb start to life in the north west with three goals in his first three Premier League games in United colours, that purple patch quickly ended and with only another seven goals throughout the season, fans weren't entirely sure about his performances.

However, the following season was worse. Antony recorded just five goal involvements in 38 games as United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish, alongside being ceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League group stages in last place.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 =19th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =9th Shots Per Game 0.7 =9th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =16th Match rating 6.29 20th

After such a poor campaign, it's seen him start just two games this season in a 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup and the 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

As a result, he's not in Ruben Amorim's plans evidently, and he will be allowed to leave, owing to the form of Amad Diallo on the right-hand side, with Alejandro Garnacho and Diogo Dalot as backup options. It's seen Olympiacos interested in his services, and although the club denied any interest, Lianos believes that they are interested - with a deal that could reach just a paltry £17million being discussed by Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Olympiacos alongside Nottingham Forest.

Lianos said, live on air on Sky Sports:

"As Dharmesh Sheth exclusively revealed for Sky Sports News yesterday, there is interest in Manchester United player Antony from teams in Spain and Greece - and I can confirm that the Greek club is indeed Olympiacos. "Now, the [Greek] team have denied interest in Antony, but my sources who are extremely close to the situation insist there is indeed interest in Antony in January. "Olympiacos are interested in a loan deal. What I am hearing is that Olympiacos have offered €1.5m to €2m as a loan fee for the next six months, with an option to buy at around €18m, so a total package of €20m (£17m)."

