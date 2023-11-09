Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to take charge of Manchester United as soon as possible, offering hope for fans who want a change from the Glazers' ownership. He is willing to invest $300m of his own money to improve the club's infrastructure.

However, the idea that Ratcliffe will be in control by Monday is unrealistic as the process of announcing and completing the deal will take more time.

The pressure on manager Erik ten Hag continues to mount, with speculation that Ratcliffe may replace him with another Premier League manager, regardless of results. Ten Hag's position is under serious threat.

Manchester United’s prospective minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, though Ben Jacobs, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, has revealed a ‘hopeful timeline’ in which all necessary takeover processes could be completed by.

Fans of the Old Trafford outfit will be keen to have Ratcliffe in charge at the club, given he is said to have been a fan since childhood and that the Glazers’ 18 ill-fated years of ownership will now be shaken somewhat, despite them still staying offering their input as majority owners.

Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will also be relieved given the pressure he currently finds himself under after an insipid start to 2023/24, which is now trickling into the November international break. Added stability above may alleviate some of the eyes on the former Ajax boss as form and results would be expected to pick up.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to take charge soon

The race to buy Manchester United quickly became a two-horse race with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe the two parties involved, though the former removed himself from the process in mid-October after deeming the Glazers’ valuation of the club too ‘unrealistic’.

Of course, that left Ratcliffe, owner of petrochemicals company INEOS, poised to purchase a 25 percent stake, which equates to £1.3 billion, in the club from the current owners, the Glazer family. As such, the English businessman will oversee the football operations, which hints that changes could be imminent at Old Trafford. It will also be music to the ears of United fans that The Athletic report Ratcliffe is willing to invest $300m of his own personal wealth to improve the infrastructure of United’s buildings, which will include fixing the notable roof leaks at Old Trafford.

The Sun have now reported that a new era in Greater Manchester with Ratcliffe’s involvement could be just days away. Undeterred by the string of bad results, Ratcliffe’s willingness to make change sooner rather than later has come on the back of United’s poor form, both domestically and on the European stage. After the 13-time Premier League champion's 4-3 loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League, the report suggests that the 71-year-old INEOS boss is keen to begin tackling the faltering giant as soon as Monday next week.

Jacobs suggested that the claims that Ratcliffe will be starting his new role in Manchester on Monday are unrealistic, given the process required, including announcing it to the New York Stock Exchange, is typically a painstakingly long one. The journalist, therefore, insisted that getting a deal done and dusted for next week is ‘highly optimistic’ and ‘unlikely’ and instead achieving this by the end of the month is much more feasible. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Yeah, the notion that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be in control and formally in by Monday is being downplayed by those close to the group. I think that the optimistic timeline and a hopeful timeline is still that Ratcliffe and the Glazers can come to an agreement, and even get board approval on that before this month is out. “But remember, to do this type of deal and announce this type of deal, you have to have it 100% done in order to then announce it to the New York Stock Exchange. With some takeovers, you can choose to announce a preferred bidder, or you can state an intent to take over a football club or invest in a football club, while some of the formalities are being done. But ultimately, in this case, the Glazers and INEOS will have to have everything ready, and then board approved before they can announce it. “And then they can enter into any of the completion process, box ticks for want of a better word. So, to get all of that done by early next week feels highly optimistic and unlikely, and is being downplayed as a realistic timescale, by sources close to INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.”

Pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag

Another game, another loss was on the menu for the Dutchman and his flailing men as they fell at the hands of FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night. A controversial red card for Marcus Rashford turned the game’s fortunes on its head and United then struggled to contend with the extra man. As such, the heat of Ten Hag’s credibility to succeed a club the magnitude of United continues to increase, though club legend Paul Scholes did claim that Ten Hag has credit in the bank thanks to the success he saw in his inaugural campaign at the helm.

Amid Ten Hag's struggles to get a tune out of his players, Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS are keen admirers of former Chelsea custodian Graham Potter, though concerns were raised over his man-management abilities given the mood in the Stamford Bridge dressing room during his subpar tenure.

Champions League Group B - Current Standings Position Club Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 11/6 +5 12 2. FC Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 7/8 -1 4 3. Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 7/9 -2 4 4. Manchester United 4 1 0 3 9/11 -2 3

While a move for Potter seems off the cards, Football Insider has recently suggested that Ratcliffe has plans to show Ten Hag the door and appoint Brighton & Hove Albion tactician Roberto De Zerbi as his successor, irrespective if an upturn in results occurs before Ratcliffe’s deal is rubber-stamped. An unlikely occurrence, of course, but given Ratcliffe would have full reins over those decisions, Ten Hag's position could be under serious threat.