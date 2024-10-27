Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is 'very likely' to feature for the Gunners prior to the next international break, as he nears a full recovery from an ankle injury, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Odegaard sustained a 'significant' injury on international duty for Norway in September, colliding with Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner in a Nations League clash. The playmaker has subsequently missed pivotal matches for the North Londoners against the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, and is expected to be absent for this Sunday's game against Liverpool at the Emirates.

However, Mikel Arteta could be about to receive a major boost, as the 25-year-old nears a return to action. While the player is understood to still be some way from reaching full match fitness, he's very likely to play some role in an Arsenal match day squad prior to the next set of international fixtures in November.

Odegaard to Feature Before November Break

He's already missed six weeks

Having scored eight goals and provided ten assists last season, and having captained Arsenal to the brink of a Premier League triumph, Odegaard's importance to Arteta's team is obvious. The Gunners have lacked the Norwegian's creativity in recent weeks, slumping to a 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth last time out.

Thus, Arteta will be delighted that he may have his skipper back at his disposal in the near future. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs provided a promising update on Odegaard's fitness:

"There's kind of two separate things here. One is, is Odegaard going to be fit in a matter of days or weeks? And I think the answer is yes. And two, is Odegaard going to be match fit in a matter of days or weeks? And the answer to that may be no. So there's two assessments. One is, get him back to being ready to play or be in a match-day squad, and the other is building up that sharpness and that match fitness. And I think from Arsenal's point of view, they won't be in a rush. They won't put a specific game on it, but it is looking very likely that Martin Odegard will get some form of Arsenal Match Day inclusion or minutes before the International break."

Arsenal face stern tests in the coming weeks, with trips to Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea coming prior to the international break, so having Odegaard available to play any minutes in any of these three games would be a significant boost for Arteta.

Odegaard's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.18 Expected Assists Per 90 0.33 Key Passes Per 90 2.97 Progressive Passes Per 90 10

Merson Calls For Sterling to Start Against Liverpool

Saka may not be available

Odegaard certainly isn't in the frame to play any role against Liverpool in Sunday's huge encounter in Islington. However, the creative midfielder may not be the only major absence for the Gunners, as Bukayo Saka remains a doubt as he continues to struggle with a thigh injury.

This may force Arteta to pick from either Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling to fill in for the Englishman, and Paul Merson believes it should be the latter who takes the position against Arne Slot's men, describing the ex-Liverpool winger as 'unpredictable'. Sterling has struggled thus far in an Arsenal shirt, but could be blessed with a new lease of life against his former club.

All statistics according to FBref - correct as of 26/10/2024