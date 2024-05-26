Highlights The Washington Commanders are aiming to host the 2027 NFL Draft.

League representatives met with 12 teams, including Washington, to discuss hosting the event at this year's draft in Detroit.

Green Bay will host in 2025, while Pittsburgh was recently announced to be the home of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar in recent years, and teams have begun fighting for the opportunity to host the event.

Since 2015, Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit have played host to the annual event. Next year, in 2025, Green Bay will be the home of the NFL Draft.

Last week, it was announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the city of Pittsburgh at large, were awarded the rights to host the 2026 event. Now, a new report from the Washington Post states that the Washington Commanders want the nation's capital to be the site of the 2027 NFL Draft.

It's unclear how many teams will submit a formal bid to host the 2027 draft, though 12 teams, including Washington, met with league representatives in Detroit this year to discuss site surveys and set the groundwork for future negotiations.

Bringing the draft to Washington D.C. would be a financial boon for the DMV area, as city officials estimated that the 2024 draft brought in more than $200 million in revenue for the city of Detroit.

Commanders, Broncos Current Favorites For 2027 Draft

Denver was the other known finalist for the 2026 event

Originally, from the mid-1930s to the mid-1960s, the draft was held in various cities that were home to NFL franchises. Then, the draft was moved to New York City for 50 years - from 1965 to 2014 - at various venues including Radio City Music Hall and the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Recent reports stated that Pittsburgh and Denver were the finalists for the 2026 event, while also noting the loser could be awarded the 2027 draft if no other formal bids were submitted. Charlotte, the home of the Carolina Panthers, has expressed interest in hosting the NFL Draft at some point, though it's unknown if they've made an official offer.

The 2024 NFL Draft set a record for attendance at a live sporting event, bringing in more than 775,000 fans across the three-day event. The draft has exceeded 200,000 in-person spectators every year since moving out of New York.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to the NFL, since 2015, more than 3 million fans across the country have attended Draft festivities in person. This year's draft also garnered more than 53.6 million total viewers on television over the three-day span.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reflected on the recent success of the draft following the announcement that Pittsburgh would host in 2026, noting that there was no guarantee that things would work out after scheduling conflicts pushed the league out of the Big Apple.

“Moving it around, it was one of those risk-benefit discussions that you have. We were very successful at Radio City. It is the media market of the world. … It just turned out that the facility wasn’t available in a given year. And we said, ‘Now’s the time. Let’s go.’ And I don’t think we’re looking back. We’re looking forward, including Pittsburgh.”

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay on April 24-26, 2025. It is expected that the 2026 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and conclude on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

It is unknown when the league will announce the host of the 2027 draft - formal bids have to be submitted, after all - but if the league follows the same schedule as this year, Washington will know their draft-hosting fate roughly a month after the draft in Wisconsin concludes (around the completion of the 2025 Q2 Owners Meetings).

Of course, if the capital of the United States doesn't get the chance to host the event in 2027, there will be plenty more opportunities down the line.

Source: Washington Post