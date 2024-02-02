Highlights Lewis Hamilton's decision to switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season is one of the biggest news stories in Formula One.

Hamilton's belief in Mercedes' ability to get back to the front may have dwindled, leading to his decision to leave.

Hamilton's concerns about the direction of the Mercedes car and lack of improvement on track may have played a role in his move to Ferrari.

After Lewis Hamilton's dramatic decision to sign with Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season, new details have come to light about the reasoning for the seven-time champion making the move and ending his contract with Mercedes one year earlier than expected. The move is certainly one of the biggest, if not the biggest, news stories that F1 has seen over the last decade.

Initially, it was reported that Hamilton had the belief that Mercedes had the people, the resources, and the right development to get back to the front. However, with his switch to Ferrari, it appears that belief may have dwindled.

Why Hamilton has chosen Ferrari

According to RacingNews365, a number of reliable technical sources have told them that Loic Serra’s departure played a key role in Hamilton’s decision to switch to the Scuderia for the 2025 season. Serra was also recently poached by Ferrari for the 2025 season after being the Head of Vehicle Performance at Mercedes during their championship-winning seasons.

Numerous outlets have claimed that Serra reportedly clashed with the Mercedes technical team led by Mike Elliott, particularly regarding the direction of the W13 and W14 projects, because of a notably long wheelbase and floor. Seemingly both Hamilton and Serra were aligned, sharing their reservations regarding the 2022-spec car that was built under revised technical regulations.

The British driver even went public with his concerns about the car during the 2023 season, saying: "Last year, I told them about the issues that are with the car. I've driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn't need. And I think it's really about accountability, it's about owning up and saying 'yeah, you know what, we didn't listen to you, it's not where it needs to be, and we've got to work’.”

It seems that when Hamilton saw what Mercedes had in store for him for the upcoming seasons, it was enough to convince him that the team's struggles wouldn't end and that performances on track would simply not improve. While both Mercedes and Ferrari were some way off the pace set by the ever-impressive Red Bull, the Scuderia seemed to be further ahead with their on-track performance and development than that of Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton's statement on leaving Mercedes

"I am so proud of what we have achieved together"

After the move was confirmed and that his sensational 11 years with Mercedes will come to an end, Hamilton said in a statement: "I have had an amazing 11 years with this team, and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together.

"Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step, and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge.

"I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows one to remember."

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc from the 2025 season onwards in what will be a blockbuster lineup for the Italian team.