Arsenal have been dealt a major blow, as Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber were not in training today, ahead of Sunday's pivotal clash with Liverpool.

The Gunners find themselves four points adrift of the Reds prior to the showdown with Arne Slot's men at the Emirates. Thus, the outcome of the game in North London could have significant ramifications on the title race.

Mikel Arteta approaches the match with something of a depleted squad. Saka, who has missed the last two games with a thigh issue, was not seen at London Colney in training today. Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, who was forced off with a knee injury in midweek, also didn't take part in the session.

Initial indications suggested Calafiori's problem could see him sidelined for up to ten weeks, and while other reports indicate the issue may not be as significant as that, it doesn't appear the defender will be available for Sunday. This could force Arteta to opt for a makeshift option in the form of 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, or call upon one of Jakub Kiwior or Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom are out of favour at the Emirates.

Timber, who hasn't featured for the Gunners since being replaced at half-time during a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain prior to the international break, may also miss out. The Dutchman has suffered from persistent set-backs since returning from his brutal ACL injury, and his absence could create more issues for Arteta, who will be without the suspended William Saliba and potentially without Ben White.

Saka perhaps represents the most damning loss, if he is ultimately not deemed fit. The Englishman had been in fine form before sustaining a thigh injury whilst away on international duty.

The 23-year-old winger was ruled out of the game against Shakhtar Donetsk in mid-week, while Arsenal journalist Charles Watts warned that he may also not be available for the Liverpool game. Arteta will likely turn to one of Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling to fill in for his talisman.