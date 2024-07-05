Highlights There are always potential NFL trades being discussed, but some should be avoided.

Here are five trades that shouldn't happen (but probably will) before the 2024 NFL trade deadline.

Khalil Mack to the Detroit Lions and Marshon Lattimore to the Kansas City Chiefs are among our most likely but unnecessary deals.

The NFL trade deadline is not until November 5, but major trades this late in the offseason are usually a disaster. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ proposal to move the NFL trade deadline from Week 8 to Week 9 received the highest approval.

With slightly more time to trade, teams may be inclined to get busy in the market. However, certain trades wouldn't benefit any of the parties involved.

Many teams prefer not to make trades after completing their training camps, feeling set for the upcoming season. A late trade would simply be unnecessary.

Others avoid late trades to prevent complicating their already challenging salary cap situations.

The trades on this list are still likely to happen, but it would be better for the teams and players if they didn't. Sometimes, you think you have more than enough options, but then injuries occur, results go south, and you realize you shouldn't have made those trades.

1 Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Potential trade targets: Detroit Lions

Khalil Mack, the 33-year-old linebacker, got into the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders. He is a four-time first-team All-Pro and named to eight Pro Bowl teams.

Mack is a fine player who attracts a heavy salary. He once held the record for the most expensive defensive player in NFL history when he signed a six-year, $141 million extension with the Chicago Bears.

After a dull first season for the Los Angeles Chargers, Mack rediscovered his form. He enjoyed his best career performance in the 2023 season, finishing with 88 quarterback pressures and 17 sacks.

However, two things the Chargers will consider going into 2024 are his age and the pressure his wages mount on their salary cap space. They will save up to $23.3 million if they trade him. It seems like a great amount of cap space, so they most likely will want to go for it.

Other players limiting their salary cap space were two wide receivers, 32-year-old Keenan Allen and 29-year-old Mike Williams. The Chargers have found a solution for them, releasing Williams and trading Allen for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With those two huge salaries off their backs, it will make sense to keep Mack, especially when you look at the numbers he managed in the 2023 season. The Detroit Lions are watching the situation, but there's no guarantee he would replicate his 2023 success by joining a new team this late in the offseason.

Chargers/Lions Trade Proposal Chargers Send Lions Send Khalil Mack 2025 4th round pick

2 Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

Potential trade targets: Kansas City Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints have a dire financial situation with Marshon Lattimore. The 28-year-old cornerback initially signed for the New Orleans Saints as the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The franchise handed him a four-year contract worth $15.35 million, with up to $9.31 million in signing bonus. As expected, he didn't just jump into the starting positions as he was named as a third CB, a position he needed to battle with Ken Crawley.

He got his first opportunity to impress on Monday Night Football during the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Although they lost the game 29-19, he did impress as he contributed with four solo tackles.

His career only rose from that point as he finished the season as the Defensive Rookie Player of the Year and got selected for the 2018 Pro Bowl team.

However, injuries have reshaped the career of this star cornerback. He played only 12 of 29 games in the last two seasons.

Lattimore sat out the last seven games of the 2023 season due to an ankle injury. His constant injury problems have become a problem indeed for the Saints. They restructured his $97.6 million contract in January 2024 but may want to cash in on him before the trade deadline.

Since he's now fit, keeping him is the best option, as he is a real asset to the team when fit.

Saints/Chiefs Trade Proposal Saints Send Chiefs Send Marshon Lattimore 2025 fifth-round pick

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Saints have the third-least salary cap space in 2024 with just $5.5 million. They are only above the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets, who each have $1.1 million in cap space.

3 Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Potential trade targets: Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is entering the final year of his contract and he was a speedy solution to the drama before the new season began. He initially signed for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. The 49ers selected him as a 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft; a pick they got from the Vikings from a previous trade.

He couldn't show his stuff on the field in Week 1 as he got injured in training camp. He finally got his moment in Week 2 in a 31-13 victory against the New York Jets where he caught two passes for 21 yards.

As expected, Aiyuk continued to deliver for the 49ers. He sets good standards for himself and beats them the following year.

Aiyuk picked up good numbers in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He finished the 2022 season with a 13.0 yard-per-reception rate and ended the 2023 season with an even better record of 17.9, managing 7 touchdowns.

He is currently under a $12.5 million contract, which includes a $6.6 million signing bonus. If he stays, he's likely going to get a better deal.

Trading Aiyuk would seem counterproductive as the 49ers are looking to bounce back from their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Aiyuk held out from training camp to get the 49ers to find a suitable solution for all parties but the best solution will be to remain in the 49ers who will likely raise the bar from last season's success.

The Steelers are watching on and will be happy to pounce on a deal if the 49ers don't give Aiyuk another contract.

49ers/Steelers Trade Proposal 49ers Send Steelers Send Brandon Aiyuk 2025 3rd round pick

4 Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Potential trade targets: Washington Commanders

Perhaps, this is a far-fetched deal, but in the NFL, never say never. Deebo Samuel is in the second-to-last year of his contract.

In July 2022, he happily agreed to a three-year contract extension worth an impressive $71.5 million. However, there's uncertainty ahead about when his time there will be up, whether it's in the upcoming year or the following one.

Trading Samuel or Aiyuk isn't very logical for the 49ers. However, the financial situation might force their hands.

There's a ton of cash on the heads of the two players and it will cause a serious financial problem in the 2025 offseason. So, it's a question of keeping both players and achieving big things this season or trading one of the two and easing the financial pressure.

The 49ers selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft as a 36th overall pick. He has had a fine career for the 49ers finishing last season catching 60 passes for 892 yards, with 7 touchdowns, the most in his career.

The Steelers seem desperate for a wide receiver and may be forced into an overly expensive deal. They already have George Pickenham who finished last season with 63 yards for 1140 yards. Van Jefferson may not be where he should be, but he may improve if given the chance.

49ers/Steelers Trade Proposal 49ers Send Steelers Send Deebo Samuel 2025 2nd round pick

5 Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Potential trade targets: Steelers, Commanders, Buffalo Bills

The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The deal was jaw-dropping at the time, as many questioned why the Chiefs would let a superstar like Hill go so easily.

Their reward from the trade was fourth-round pick cornerback Trent McDuffie. Although the 23-year-old earned an impressive 83.8 coverage grade, the Dolphins will argue they got the better deal.

Although it makes no sense to trade Hill at this point, it is starting to look likely, as the Dolphins are in a tight position. They still haven't resolved the contract extension of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

They just gave wide receiver Jaylen Waddle a three-year contract extension worth $84.75 million. The Dolphins have too much money flying around as they look to bolster their squad for the 2024 season. However, it could put too much on their salary cap.

Hill has already sought a contract extension, but he might be on his way out if none is forthcoming. He initially said his current four-year deal would be the last before he retires, but he looks like he wants to have one last contract dance before bowing out.

Dolphins/Chiefs Trade Proposal Dolphins Send Team Send Tyreek Hill 2025 1st round pick

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference and contract info from Spotrac, unless otherwise stated.