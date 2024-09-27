Liverpool will have the first opportunity to present a contract offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold before any other interested club, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds remain in pole position to discuss the future of their reliable right-back, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, less than 12 months from now.

Several European clubs have recently been linked with Alexander-Arnold, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that Real Madrid are among those interested in the 25-year-old’s services for next season.

Speaking to the press after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend, Alexander-Arnold remained tight-lipped about his future at Anfield, hinting that personal ambitions would play a key role in his decision.

The England international has been a key figure in new head coach Arne Slot’s squad this season, starting all five Premier League matches so far.

He ranks seventh in minutes played among all Liverpool players in the top flight this season, behind Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Andrew Robertson.

Trent Set to Evaluate His Options

Liverpool have ‘first chance’ to offer new contract

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GMS, revealed that Liverpool are in a strong position, where they will present a contract proposal to Trent Alexander-Arnold before any other club:

“There's, according to sources, not going to be a scenario where before Liverpool, whenever that may be, pitch their contract offer to Alexander-Arnold, he already has decided he's leaving and has agreed terms with someone else. “Liverpool will get the first chance to present their offer. Then Alexander-Arnold will judge that against any other options in the market.”

Liverpool’s hierarchy face a hectic few months if they wish to retain several key players whose contracts are due to expire, including Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk.

The trio will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from January onwards and could leave for free next summer. This would represent a worst-case scenario for Liverpool, who have placed significant faith in their current squad and opted against making major moves in the summer market, despite Arne Slot’s appointment.

Alexander-Arnold, one of the top three earners at Anfield, currently earns £180,000 per week, with only Van Dijk and Salah on higher wages, according to Capology.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 2.89 Clearances per 90 0.89 Pass completion % 71.3 Minutes played 405

Wataru Endo Linked with Anfield Exit

In the January transfer window

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested he could see Wataru Endo departing the club in the January transfer window, after the Japanese midfielder struggled for minutes in Arne Slot’s squad at the start of the season.

Carragher suggests that Endo is a "complete contrast" to Liverpool’s summer target Martin Zubimendi and may soon see his days at Anfield numbered, as he is a different profile of player than Slot prefers in his side.

The Japanese international was given a rare start in Liverpool’s 5-1 rout of West Ham in the EFL Cup midweek, but was substituted in the second half, and has managed just one minute of Premier League action so far.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.