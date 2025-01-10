Summary WWE debuted on Netflix, kick-starting a $5 billion deal, attracting nearly 5 million viewers.

As WWE gets on the Road to WrestleMania, it is the season of surprises and returns. A stretch of shows where anything can happen, it appears a return could be on the cards for Alexa Bliss, who has been out for more than two years.

WWE amazingly kick-started 2025, spreading its wings on Netflix. A debut that started a 10-year, $5 billion deal between the two parties, a huge night of drama was enjoyed by nearly five million viewers. Whether it was the controversial returns of The Rock or Hulk Hogan to The Undertaker's brief cameo, there was plenty to be enjoyed.

Cameo's that successfully lured in the casual fan, the WWE made sure to spotlight the stars of today to ensure they kept this new audience. With Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins all doing what they did best, Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship win marked a new era for the division. A division with numerous stars out, it appears one of those, Alexa Bliss, could soon be returning to the company, according to recent reports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexa Bliss has wrestled 647 matches with the WWE, winning only 249 (38.5%) of those.

Alexa Bliss' WWE Career So Far

A highly successful decade

Having been with the company for over a decade, Bliss has enjoyed an incredibly successful career in the WWE. Spending three years in NXT, Bliss never managed to make things click like she did on the main roster. Joining SmackDown Live in 2016, the Five Feet of Fury ended the year as her brand's Women's Champion after defeating Becky Lynch.

Finally recognising her potential, Bliss would go on to become a five-time Women's Champion, as well as a three-time Tag Team Champion. Despite the success, Bliss had floundered in recent years, before going on maternity leave in January 2023.

It appears it's sooner rather than later

Bliss has not been seen on WWE programming since, with her return starting to become a matter of when not if. With the WWE Universe desperate to see the charismatic and highly-talented star on their screens, an update from WWE Insider WrestleVotes has revealed that plans are in motion for a return for the former Money in the Bank holder:

"The highly anticipated return of Alexa Bliss is on the horizon, according to a well-placed source. Creative is reportedly working her into future plans, with merchandise and promotional materials already in development".

An exciting development that the WWE Universe has been waiting to hear, this return could jump-start a domino effect of returns. With Lynch and Charlotte Flair also waiting to re-join the competitive women's division, the influx in titles will be put to good use in 2025.

Having spent her time off filming Netflix shows and appearing on The Masked Singer, it is time for Bliss to get back to doing what she does best. A beloved WWE superstar, she will thrive in the Netflix era when she eventually returns.