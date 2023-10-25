The future of ex-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre currently up in the air as it has been revealed that he hasn't signed a new deal as his current contract nears its end. The Scotsman has been a huge figure on television for the company in recent years, but could be heading out of the door if terms aren't agreed on an extension at some point in the near future.

With the creation of AEW and the growth of the wrestling industry as a whole in recent years, there are now more options than seemingly ever before for wrestlers wanting to make a living in the business, so WWE would be wise to tie down some of their biggest stars to long-term deals otherwise they risk losing them to their competition.

With the focus on the arrivals of former AEW stars such as Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and Lexis King, it's important that WWE doesn't lose focus on who they already have in their ranks and do whatever they can to keep from losing them. There's still time for this guy to renew his deal, but losing him would be huge.

Drew McIntyre still hasn't agreed to a new WWE contract

With his contract nearing its end, as first reported by Fightful in April, many expected it to be a formality that McIntyre would sign an extension and stay with WWE for several more years. However, Wrestling Observer is now reporting that, as things stand, Drew has yet to put pen to paper. As time has gone on, more and more rumours have begun to surface about the veteran's future with the company and whether his next move will take him away from it.

According to the report, his current deal ends in April 2024, having been extended due to time he missed through injury, which means he really doesn't have too long left. It's surprising that there's no real sense of urgency to get the deal done, and WWE are risking losing him in just a few short months.

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars in WWE

After a disappointing first spell in WWE, Drew returned after a several-year absence, the 38-year-old returned to the company in 2017 and has fared much better in his second stint. First winning the NXT Championship, he gradually became a huge star and even won the Royal Rumble match back in 2020.

Ring Name Drew McIntyre Real Name Andrew McLean Galloway IV Date of Birth 06.06.1985 (age 38) Hometown Ayr, Scotland Debut 2001 Height 6 ft 5 in Weight 265 lb Finisher The Claymore

McIntyre eventually won the biggest prize in the business, the WWE Championship at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar, but his entire run with the belt was without crowds due to the pandemic. The last few years have seen him take a step back on the card, and he's no longer regarded as the major main event star that he once was, but he's still a huge name in the company.

Possibly growing disillusioned with his booking over the last couple of years, it might seem that Drew is ready to take a chance on himself outside of WWE and prove he's a star once again. He's done it before, with his fine work in TNA transforming his career, so there's no reason to rule out him doing it again.

Drew McIntyre recently featured right at the top of a list published by GIVEMESPORT looking at ten names who could end up following Adam 'Edge' Copeland from WWE to AEW.