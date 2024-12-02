Arsenal are in advanced talks with Real Sociedad’s director of football, Roberto Olabe, to succeed Edu Gaspar at the Emirates, according to FootMercato.

The Spaniard is reportedly regarded as ‘a big favourite’ to join his compatriot Mikel Arteta in North London and take charge of Arsenal’s football operations following Edu’s shock departure last month.

Olabe, a former Real Sociedad goalkeeper, is expected to leave his position at the Basque club at the end of the season and has previously been tipped as one of Edu’s potential replacements.

The 57-year-old has also been linked with roles at Real Madrid and Aston Villa, having impressed during his eight years as Real Sociedad’s director of football.

Under Olabe’s stewardship, the club secured their first major trophy in over three decades by winning the Copa del Rey in 2021 and have become regular contenders in La Liga’s top six. They also ended a 10-year absence from the Champions League by qualifying for the 2023/24 campaign.

Real Sociedad have received praise for their player development and transfer dealings during Olabe’s tenure, producing and trading some of football’s top talents, including Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Sociedad earned a club-record £63m fee for Alexander Isak when he joined Newcastle United in August 2022.

Edu, who announced his surprise departure from Arsenal at the start of November, cited a desire to ‘pursue a different challenge’ after five years at the club.

The Brazilian played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s recent resurgence in the Premier League and their success in recruitment, bringing in key players such as Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Edu’s exit has reportedly been ‘a big shock’ for Arsenal and Arteta at this stage of the season. The 46-year-old is now set to join Evangelos Marinakis’ network of clubs following a six-month period of gardening leave.

In the interim, assistant sporting director Jason Ayto has assumed Edu’s responsibilities at the Emirates as the Gunners search for a permanent replacement.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.