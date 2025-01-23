Summary WWE's women's division has seen lots of stars on the sidelines in recent times.

Nikki Bella had a significant impact on WWE, being a two-time Divas champion and a key figure in women's wrestling.

Despite not wrestling since 2022, discussions are ongoing for Nikki Bella's in-ring return.

Following a recent update that one WWE superstar wouldn't be returning to the women's division anytime soon, the WWE Universe will be glad to hear that Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set for a return to the company.

The Road to WrestleMania is the season for change and surprises. Be it a Royal Rumble shock or a crowning moment at the Showcase of the Immortals, it is a period of the wrestling calendar that has the WWE Universe's attention. With the women's division having Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton at the helm, it appears the division will be getting more star power soon.

With Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss still on the sidelines, the WWE Universe will be more than happy to hear that Nikki Bella is expected to return to action within the company. A beloved WWE Hall of Famer, it is news that has been a long time in the making.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nikki Bella has wrestled 603 matches, winning 360 (59.7%) of them.

Nikki Bella's Hall of Fame Worthy Career

An icon for women's wrestling in the WWE

Having signed with the WWE in 2007, Nikki Bella has been with the company ever since. Starting her career in an era where women's wrestlers were called 'divas', her work alongside her twin sister Brie, as part of The Bella Twins, saw the pair transcend the WWE and reach mainstream popularity.

A two-time Divas champion, as well as a three-time winner of the 'Diva of the Year' award, Nikki Bella enjoyed a 301-day reign as champion that sees her in the history books for having the single longest title reign in the Divas era. A Hall of Fame entrant alongside her twin sister, the pair paved the way for what women's wrestling is today and have inspired many of the greats on current WWE programming.

A potential in-ring WWE return

Nikki Bella hasn't wrestled since Royal Rumble in 2022

Having not renewed their contracts in 2023, the Bella Twins past few years in the WWE saw reduced appearances. Understandably so, the sisters became parents and worked on outside ventures, such as TV appearances and a podcast. It appeared that the pair would not be seen for the foreseeable future. However, a recent update has revealed Nikki Bella will not only be returning to the WWE, but as an active wrestler.

Taking to X to provide an update, reputable WWE Insider WrestleVotes tweeted an update on the Hall of Famer. Having not been in a ring since 2022's Royal Rumble, the update gives insight into a potential in-ring return:

We’re told significant discussions have taken place regarding a Nikki Bella return to action, with the strong expectation from multiple WWE sources that it will happen sooner rather than later.

An update that will excite many, Nikki Bella still has a passionate fanbase in the Bella Army who will be ready to cheer when she comes through the curtain. Still unknown as to when this return may happen, as it is the Road to WrestleMania, a Royal Rumble shock can not be ruled.