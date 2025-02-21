Summary The Rock's Final Boss arc in 2024 was emotionally charged and turned him from hated to adored.

The Great One suprised fans by announcing that he will be at SmackDown on Friday night.

The plans for the Final Boss' appearance have seemingly been revealed, with The Rock hinting at chaos.

The Road to WrestleMania is a period on the WWE calendar where anything can happen. As proven by Jey Uso's shocking Royal Rumble victory, there is no such thing as dreaming too big as the Showcase of the Immortals approaches. As WrestleMania 41 slowly takes shape, the WWE Universe had resorted to believing they would no longer see The Rock following his chapter-closing promo on WWE's Netflix debut Raw. However, in a shocking turn of events, the Final Boss revealed this past week that he would be appearing on SmackDown, with his plans for the Friday night show having seemingly been revealed.

The Rocks' Final Boss arc during 2024 was some of the most motivated work of his career. Adopting an evil boss character due to his standing with the WWE Universe for trying to take Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spotlight away from him, The Rock worked his way from hated to adored in a short but impactful WrestleMania build. Now set for an appearance on SmackDown, fans have once again got excited about the prospect of another Mania build with The Rock. Having not unveiled his plans, there has been an update on what the Great One plans on doing on the blue brand's show.

The Rock's Plan for WWE SmackDown

The Final Boss has an announcement in store for the WWE Universe

Credit: WWE

Recent reports from Fightful Select, alongside reputable WWE Insider WrestleVotes, revealed WWE's plans for WrestleMania 42 next year. A topic of discussion that provides fans with the location that the Grandest Stage of them All is set to emanate from, it gives the WWE Universe as well as WWE Superstars 12 months to get prepared. With New Orleans earmarked for its third WrestleMania, it is yet to have been made official. News that will excite the WWE Universe due to the Superdome's reputation, according to WrestleVotes, The Rock will be delivering this news to the people of New Orleans come Friday night.

"All signs out of ‘The Big Easy’ this morning point to The Rock officially announcing that WrestleMania 42 is coming to New Orleans next year".

The Rock Teases SmackDown Confrontation

The People's Champ appears to be making more than just an announcement

Always leaving the fans wanting more, The Rock knows how to create intrigue. Loving his work as the Final Boss just as much as the WWE Universe, the People's Champ has alluded to doing more than just mic work come Friday night. Taking to Instagram to expand on his SmackDown announcement, the Final Boss posted a cryptic message that has left fans excited.

"The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans, and f*** up a certain someone's life with the Final Boss gospel".