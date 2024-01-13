Highlights After 24 successful seasons, the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick have decided to part ways.

Belichick's tenure with the Patriots included six Super Bowl titles and 17 division titles, making him one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

Belichick's placement in the GOAT conversation is up for debate, though his lack of success without Brady and the presence of other coaching legends raises more questions than answers.

A tidal wave shook the NFL on January 11, as it was announced that the New England Patriots and legendary head coach Bill Belichick had agreed to part ways.

The stunning move leaves a gaping power vacuum in New England, as Belichick's hybrid head coach-general manager role must now be filled after he served the Patriots dutifully for 24 years. Though his tenure ended unceremoniously as the Patriots finished last in the AFC East in 2023, his run of success is unparalleled in the modern era of football, as Belichick has 17 division titles and nine Super Bowl appearances on his resume.

The architect of the NFL's most recent and longest-lasting dynasty, Belichick has earned his rightful place on the NFL's head coaching Mount Rushmore, but that likely won't be of any solace to one of the greatest winners ever. If this is the end of the road for "Darth Hoodie", has he done enough to be considered the greatest coach of all time?

GMS NFL writer Brandon Glick makes the argument AGAINST Belichick as the GOAT:

Belichick wasn't always unflappable

Before his run in New England, Belichick had some lean years with the Browns

Belichick got his big break as an NFL coach with the New York Giants in 1979 as a special teams coach under Ray Perkins. By 1985, he was promoted to defensive coordinator under Bill Parcels, and the pair won two Super Bowls in their six seasons together.

Belichick's performance as a prodigal defensive mind was so fundamental to the Giants' success in that era that his game plan for Super Bowl XXV (when the Giants upset the Buffalo Bills 20-19) is now on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Belichick was then hired for his first head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns in 1991. Unlike his runs with the Giants and Patriots, Belichick's time in Cleveland was anything but successful.

In his five years with the Browns, Belichick compiled a winning record only once, in 1994. The Browns would go on to defeat Parcell's Patriots in the Wild Card round in 1994 for Belichick's only playoff victory in Cleveland. In all, the team went 36-44 under the future New England head coach.

Cleveland Browns under Bill Belichick Year Regular season Postseason Won Lost Ties Win % Standings Won Lost Win % Result 1991 6 10 0 .375 3rd in AFC Central — — — — 1992 7 9 0 .438 3rd in AFC Central — — — — 1993 7 9 0 .438 3rd in AFC Central — — — — 1994 11 5 0 .688 2nd in AFC Central 1 1 .500 Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Divisional Round 1995 5 11 0 .313 4th in AFC Central — — — —

Belichick also made a number of questionable decisions while leading the Browns, including cutting quarterback Bernie Kosar during the 1993 season. Kosar had been a Pro Bowler and four-time 3,000+ yard passer with Cleveland to that point, and he would go on to win Super Bowl XXVIII with the Dallas Cowboys as a backup.

Though Belichick's tenure with the Browns was far from disastrous, it was a relatively long period of time defined by a lack of winning. And, of course, it's another five seasons on the docket where Belichick struggled without the "Golden Boy".

The Brady factor

Was Brady or Belichick more responsible for the Patriots' success?

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

When Belichick got to the Patriots, the team had to surrender a first round pick in order to hire him after he spurned the New York Jets multiple times for their head coaching gig. The team hired him to replace Pete Carroll, but Belichick didn't fare much better than he had with the Browns early on, leading the Patriots to a 5-11 record during the 2000 season.

Then, everything changed. In Week 2 of the 2001 season, franchise icon Drew Bledsoe was knocked out by a hit from Jets linebacker Mo Lewis. In came an unheralded sixth-round pick, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Alongside Tom Brady, Belichick and the Patriots took the league by storm. All told, the two greats compiled some of the most impressive factoids and stats in league history:

Belichick is the only coach to win three Super Bowls in four seasons

The Patriots are the only team in history to have a perfect regular season in the 16+ game era

The Patriots, who began Belichick's run with zero titles, are now tied with the Steelers for the most ever, with six

Belichick has the most playoff coaching wins of all time, with 31

Brady is widely considered the GOAT QB, owning records for career, regular season, and playoff passing yards, pass attempts, and touchdown passes

Unfortunately for Belichick's legacy, it's that last point that stands out in the minds of many. Though Belichick was famously responsible for benching Bledsoe after he returned to full health, his legacy will always be intertwined with Brady's.

Without Brady in New England, Belichick made the playoffs just once in six seasons, though, in all fairness, the Patriots were shafted in 2008 as an 11-win team, the year Brady tore his ACL in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Their record during those six Brady-less seasons was just 45-54, and the only playoff season was Mac Jones' Pro Bowl rookie campaign during the pandemic.

Brady and Belichick will remain symbiotic in the retelling of NFL history, as it was always meant to be. However, having so much success with the greatest quarterback ever and so little success without him does Belichick's legacy few favors. That Brady went on to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers immediately after leaving New England only tilts the narrative further in the quarterback's favor.

Though it's more involved than can be delved into here, it's also worth mentioning that Belichick oversaw the Patriots during two of the most controversial cheating scandals in NFL history: Spygate and the Brady-led Deflategate. Those transgressions don't wipe away the two-plus decades of dominance Belichick had in New England, but they're forever an asterisk on his legacy.

The GOAT conversation is loaded

Besides Belichick, the NFL has seen some legendary coaches make their mark

For all of Belichick's greatness, he doesn't enter the GOAT conversation unopposed.

Vince Lombardi, who won five NFL Championships (three Championships, two Super Bowls) in his nine years in Green Bay, is considered by many to be the best coach in all of American sports. Not only is the Super Bowl trophy named after him, but his 73.8% winning percentage (96–34–6 record) is third all time behind Guy Chamberlin and John Madden.

Speaking of Madden, the Oakland Raiders' legend won their division seven times in his decade-long tenure as head coach, winning the Super Bowl in 1976. The team never posted a losing record under Madden, nor did they ever finish lower than second in the AFC West. Though his longevity and postseason success don't match Belichick's, Madden was arguably the most influential voice in the history of the game, as his legacy extended far beyond his time on the sideline.

If postseason success and vast coaching trees are atop the requirements for GOAT status, Bill Walsh is a name that's hard to top.

wikipedia

Walsh won three Super Bowls on top of six NFC West titles in his decade with the San Francisco 49ers, compiling a 92-59-1 record (.609 win percentage). Though Walsh is tied to Joe Montana like Belichick is to Brady, Walsh also oversaw the development of a young Steve Young, who would become a Hall of Famer in his own right after Montana and Walsh left San Francisco.

Those coaches, and so many others, have put together era-defining legacies that paved the foundation for Belichick's dynasty with the Patriots. So, even if Belichick belongs in the conversation, it's hard to make a definitive case for him as the GOAT.

GMS NFL writer Evan Bruner makes the argument FOR Belichick as the GOAT:

A Defensive maestro

Belichick and his defense's contributions are often overlooked

Before getting into the meat and potatoes of Belichick’s GOAT case, it’s only fair to address the elephant in the room. Following Brady’s departure, the Patriots were unable to maintain anything close to the level of success they had with him at the helm. Although Brady’s role in the dynasty is undeniable, the quarterback isn’t everything.

Brady may very well be the greatest quarterback to ever grace the gridiron, but is he really five Super Bowls better than Peyton Manning? Six better than Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers? Even the most avid Brady fan must concede that he didn’t do it alone. If Belichick were an offensive coordinator, the claims that Brady carried him may have held more merit.

However, as a defensive mind, it becomes easier to see Belichick’s role in all of this. It’s also worth noting that the two years he got adequate quarterback play from someone not named Brady, he won 11 games with Matt Cassel, and 10 with rookie Mac Jones.

At the core of the Patriots’ dynasty was an elite defense. The Patriots boasted a top-ten scoring defense in all six seasons in which they won a Super Bowl, and were top two in three of those campaigns.

Patriots scoring defense ranking in Super Bowl Winning seasons Year Scoring Defense Rank 2001 6th 2003 1st 2004 2nd 2014 8th 2016 1st 2018 7th

More impressively, Belichick maintained elite defensive play for over two decades. This speaks to his adaptability as a coach. It’s one thing to make a defense work with the perfect personnel, it’s another to churn out a high-performing defense year after year, seemingly independent of the talent.

Belichick had a penchant for taking fringe roster players such as Rob Ninkovich and Malcolm Butler and making them significant contributors. His eye for identifying scheme fits and meticulous crafting of game plans to foil opposing offenses separates him from the traditional defensive head coach.

In what turned out to be his final Super Bowl, Belichick made the high-flying Los Angeles Rams look like amateurs. He embarrassed Sean McVay and Jared Goff, holding them to only three points. Seeing as how the Patriots only managed to put up 13, Belichick’s defense was essential to the effort.

This game was the Belichick experience in a microcosm. No matter how many times he was on the big stage, he always had something new up his sleeve. His greatness as a coach was much more than just leadership; he had his fingerprints on every Super Bowl victory.

One of a kind

No one has successfully emulated Belichick's coaching style

Another reason Belichick is a true anomaly is that his coaching style has yet to be successfully replicated by any of his disciples. As a teacher, this doesn’t speak highly of Belichick, for it suggests he doesn’t properly prepare his assistants for the move up to a head coaching position.

As a coach, however, it demonstrates his uniqueness. It’s not as if Belichick discovered a new model for NFL coaching that can be applied to anyone; he managed to win six Super Bowls by coaching in a way that has gotten most others fired within a few seasons.

Everyone has watched Belichick closely for years, trying to dissect him at a micro level. Yet, how no one else has come close to doing the Belichick Way justice remains a mystery. The results posit that what Belichick does is innate and can’t be learned or acquired or reproduced from watching him. They also show that he doesn’t need a loaded coaching staff filled with brilliant minds to find success.

Belichick convinced the league that guys like Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and Josh McDaniels (on two separate occasions) were some of the best coaching minds the game had to offer, but in reality, Belichick was the one pulling the strings. Charlie Weis, Romeo Crennel, and Eric Mangini were some other highly-sought after coordinators that shined under Belichick and flopped when they got their own command.

Some may use Belichick's meager coaching tree to discredit him, but producing successful head coaches was never part of his job description. This would be like saying Aaron Rodgers' development under Brett Favre makes Favre better than Brady, whose backups never amounted to much.

And if you really want to get stuck into the coaching tree thing, a guy named Nick Saban got his start under Belichick before becoming arguably the greatest college coach of all-time with Alabama.

If anything, the fact that the vast majority of his assistants have accomplished very little without his tutelage reinforces Belichick's greatness.

Unrivaled success

Belichick's accomplishments surpass that of any modern-era coach

Truth be told, there will always be some level of subjectivity in head coach debates. It’s difficult to quantify coaching success in a way that is uncontroversial and easy to understand. In the case of Belichick, it’s hard to identify a fatal flaw. The only real critiques apply to him as an executive.

Belichick’s tenure encapsulates everything coaches dream of. Regular and postseason success, consistency, a high peak, and truly unrivaled longevity. For every edge a coach has over Belichick, he has one to counter.

Madden and Walsh didn’t have close to Belichick’s longevity, and while Shula won two Super Bowls, he also has the most postseason losses of any coach in league history. Comparisons to the coaches of the pre-Super Bowl era are tough as well, as the league was much smaller, making championships easier to attain.

No coach has the all-encompassing resume that Belichick does. Dynasties in the NFL have become a dying breed, as the league has gone without a repeat winner since Belichick and the Pats did it in 2003 and 2004. With how ultra-competitive the league has become, winning several championships under the same head coach is as difficult as ever.

The Brady-Belichick Patriots will only become more appreciated in due time. At the moment, it’s easy to take things for granted. The Patriots appearing in nine Super Bowls and winning six in less than 20 years wasn’t shocking to fans because it was what they had come to expect.

New England dominated football in a way that defied everything we thought we knew about football. 333 total wins (261 with the Patriots) and six Super Bowls later, Belichick’s resume can go toe to toe with just about any coach in North American sports history. As far as the NFL goes, there have been many great coaches, but you'd be hard-pressed to come up with one who has a better resume than Belichick.

