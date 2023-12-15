Highlights Ja'Marr Chase has proclaimed himself the best wide receiver in the NFL, distinguishing himself from Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson has the edge in accolades and reliability, and his first three years in the league have been downright historic.

The impact of Chase on the Bengals' success as well as his individual accomplishments make him a worthy contender for the top spot.

The debate about the best wide receiver in the NFL just got a little more interesting.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase proclaimed himself (via Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 NOW) to be not just one of the best receivers in the game, but the best receiver, period. When asked if he thought he and former LSU teammate and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson were the two best in the league, Chase made sure to make the distinction:

I feel like I'm the best. I don't feel like we're the two best. I feel like I'm the best.

When asked if he had told Jefferson his opinion on the matter, he said there was no point, as the former college teammates "do this every year with each other" according to Chase.

There aren't many receivers in the NFL that can make an "I'm the best" statement like that without receiving a few snickers, but Chase is certainly one of them. While Tyreek Hill and a few others would certainly like to have a word on the best receiver in the league debate, the question here is: who's the best in the business between Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson?

The Case for Justin Jefferson

Murray: The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has had a historic start in the NFL

The fact that Chase made these comments during a year when he hasn't been considered among the top players at his position showed the confidence he has—but it also displayed a little bit of hubris. Chase may have the better measurables in terms of strength, speed, and leaping ability, but the rest of it has to go to J-Jettas.

If we consider first the accolades, it's clear who the voting public and the sports journalists believe is the better of Joe Burrow's two top targets at LSU. Chase has made the Pro Bowl in both of his pro seasons, but he only made Second-Team All-Pro as a rookie before falling short of any All-Pro recognition in 2022.

Jefferson, meanwhile, has also been a Pro Bowler for all three of his NFL campaigns, but he's also been named an All-Pro every year too, earning Second-Team recognition in 2020 and 2021, before getting bumped up to First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022. And did we mention he's just the fourth receiver ever to receive the Offensive Player of the Year award?

While both are elite in terms of route-running, Jefferson claims a few more advantages in other areas. One of these would be in the reliability department. Jefferson's hands are otherworldly, and while Chase's are solid, they just don't quite match up. Jefferson has him beat when it comes to catch percentage and drop percentage, and it's not particularly close in the latter department.

Stat Justin Jefferson Ja'Marr Chase Catch Percentage 68 65.9 Drops 15 27 Drop Percentage 2.8 6.9

On top of that, Jefferson is also a much better receiver when it comes to contested jump balls. While Chase has put up a respectable 40.7 contested catch rate in his career, Jefferson has put up a very impressive 51.5 mark in that area. Those basketball skills are what allowed Jefferson to snag one of the greatest catches of all-time in 2022 on a 4th and 18 prayer. That's a signature moment for the third-year pro, and one that Chase hasn't come close to matching yet.

The Vikings' wideout is also just a little bit more versatile than his Bengals counterpart. While Chase lines up out wide on just under 80 percent of his snaps, Jefferson does so on a hair under 70 percent. This allows Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell to scheme up more ways to get Jefferson open, as he's able to play about a third of his snaps from the slot.

Last but certainly not least, Jefferson has had a historically dominant start to his NFL career. Through 56 career games, Jefferson's 96.8 yards per game is an NFL record. He already holds a litany of franchise records, including single-game receiving yards, single-season receiving yards, and single-season receptions. But it's how he sizes up to the all-time greats through their first 3+ seasons that really drives the point home.

Stat Justin Jefferson NFL All-Time Rank (Thru First 56 Games) Receptions 362 3rd Targets 532 5th Receiving Yards 5,423 1st TD 28 T-29th Yards After Catch 1,741 2nd 1st Down Receptions 243 3rd Passer Rating On Targets 110.2 3rd

Jefferson stands among titans at or near the top of every major category throughout a receiver's first 56 games. And for Chase to catch Jefferson's NFL record 4,825 receiving yards through his first three seasons, he would need just over 1,200 yards in the final four games of this season. Chase is elite, but Jefferson has shown the tools and consistency to go down as one of the all-time greats.

The Case for Ja'Marr Chase

Rochman: Chase's impact on Bengals' turnaround makes him the clear top WR in the league

As impressive of a player as Jefferson is vertically, Chase is that good laterally. Chase has an innate capacity for boxing out defenders at the catch point, which gives him a tight end-esque ability to outmuscle defenders on the outside. Using that positioning has helped him produce at a noticeably high level since the Bengals first drafted him back in 2021.

While Chase and Jefferson shared the field in college, their successes at LSU have nothing to do with who is the better NFL prospect. So, while that sample size exists, it won't hold weight for this discussion. And Chase doesn't need it anyway: he proves how dominant he is on the field each and every week.

Where Chase holds his biggest advantage over Jefferson is in the yards after the catch department. Chase is extremely tough to bring down with the ball in his hands, so once he's got it, he's consistently able to add a little chunk onto the play with his legs—and oftentimes it's actually quite a big chunk.

In an NFL era where coaches have successfully found ways to manufacture separation, the ability to produce once the ball is in your hands has grown in importance. When you compare Chase and Jefferson in that department, there is no contest.

Games Receptions YAC YAC/Reception Ja'Marr Chase 42 257 1,601 6.2 Justin Jefferson 56 362 1,741 4.8

Then there is the context of impact. Of course, there are a lot of varying factors that could play into a team's success with or without their star receiver. However, when compared, the Bengals & Joe Burrow have a clear drop-off without Chase, while Kirk Cousins & the Vikings were on par if not better while Jefferson was out.

The following table compares the stats of each team's starting quarterback the year before the receiver's arrival, plus any games the receivers have missed since, against the passer's stats when playing with the wideout:

Games Pass Yds / G Completion % TD / G INT / G Passer Rating Joe Burrow w/ Chase 38 271.9 68.9% 2.0 0.8 101.1 Joe Burrow w/o Chase 18 208.4 65.7% 1.2 0.4 92.4 Kirk Cousins w/ Jefferson 54 269.1 66.6% 2.0 0.7 99.9 Kirk Cousins w/o Jefferson 19 268.3 68.7% 2.1 0.7 105.4

Of course, the season before Chase's arrival was Burrow's rookie campaign, but even when comparing the limited sample size of missed games throughout Chase's career, Burrow's numbers display a precipitous drop.

Ultimately, it's safe to say that both receivers are extremely talented and should go down as two of the great weapons the NFL has ever seen when they hang up their cleats. However, it's important to note what Chase has already accomplished in comparison to Jefferson despite entering the league a year later.

Chase joined a team that was much worse upon his arrival, and that team has already made a Super Bowl appearance. Football is a team sport, but Chase played a pivotal role in that journey, and could likely help get the Bengals back again if they can stay healthy.

In a debate between Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, Chase may seem to be a little cocky by declaring himself as the obvious number one. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he's wrong.

