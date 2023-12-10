Highlights The question surrounding the Minnesota Vikings over the last few years is whether Kirk Cousins is a good enough quarterback to lead them to Super Bowl contention.

With the team's recent success under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, there isn't much needed to elevate the Vikings to contender status, making Cousins' presence pivotal.

Cousins is 35 years old and has had six years to prove himself in Minnesota. His two playoff appearances and one playoff win during that span show that he hasn't been able to get over the hump.

The new question in sports during every offseason is this: are we contenders, or do we need to blow it up and rebuild? It's been a question on the minds of Minnesota Vikings fans ever since Kirk Cousins first stepped foot in the Twin Cities back in 2018. Cousins has put up solid numbers while keeping the Vikings competitive, but the team has not been a true contender while he's been their signal caller.

Cousins, who was having a career year in 2023 before his season ended prematurely after he tore his Achilles in a Week 8 win, is set to become a free agent at the end of this campaign. Considering that the cumulative QB talent level in the NFL today is arguably at an all-time low, Cousins will have plenty of suitors.

The QB has said he would prefer to stay right where he is, however. So, the question is, will, and should the Vikings be one of those suitors? We play devil's advocate and lay out the arguments both for and against Minnesota bringing Cousins back into the fold for the 2024 season.

Related NFC Playoff Picture: Standings, tiebreakers, and more Breaking down the NFL's NFC Playoff Picture including everything from odds, to scenarios, to tiebreakers

The case to let Cousins walk

Alex Murray breaks down why it would behoove the Vikings to move on

It's somewhat unfair and a little bit tragic considering Kirk Cousins was playing arguably the best ball of his career when he went down with that Achilles tear, but this is the hard truth for Minnesota and the Vikings faithful: the Cousins era has come and gone. It was a lot of fun at times during the autumn months of September, October, November, and even sometimes in December—but not in January, when it matters most.

And that's really the issue at hand here. Everyone knows Cousins is going to be a top 10 quarterback in the regular season, but it's his inability to lead his team to wins in the playoffs that has continued to hold this team back.

After earning his first and only playoff win against the New Orleans Saints in 2020, he was back to the same old playoff Cousins the next week against the San Francisco 49ers. Minnesota went into halftime down just 14-10, but in the second half, Cousins went three-and-out thrice, managed just three total first downs, and threw a pick as the Niners cruised to a 27-10 win.

In last year's Wild Card round loss to the New York Giants and Daniel Jones of all people, Cousins put up a sparkling 112.9 passer rating with a 79.5 completion percentage and two touchdown throws. However, his penchant for throwing conservatively in front of the line to gain came back to bite him again.

With the Vikings down seven late in the fourth, Cousins only managed to move the ball to midfield before giving it up on downs. And that 4th and 8 play sums it all up: with the team's entire season on the line and one of the best wideouts in football (Justin Jefferson) out running a pattern, Cousins checked it down in front of the sticks to his tight end for a three-yard gain. Game over.

Kirk Cousins Career Situational Stats Yards/Attempt Completion % Passer Rating TD-INT Leading < 4 minutes 8.0 69.8 101.5 1-0 Tied < 4 minutes 7.4 65 103.9 2-0 Trailing < 4 minutes 6.6 60.8 84.8 26-16

It's not just about those late-game collapses, though, it's also about Cousins' style of play, which is quickly going the way of the Dodo bird. Nearly every NFL QB in the league these days can use their legs somewhat, but Cousins still looks like he's running the wrong way on the treadmill when he scrambles. It's like he's moving in slo-mo compared to the other guys on the field.

Cousins has also been known to go into turtle mode quickly when he senses an oncoming pass rusher. And the worst part is, when he doesn't turtle, he lacks a level of pocket awareness that simply can't be taught. That's why he fumbles... a lot. In fact, his 54 fumbles are second-most in the NFL since he joined the Vikings, amounting to about 0.61 per game.

The 35-year-old is also in the twilight of his career, so how much more can he change or improve? At this point, he is what he is. And what he is, is an elite regular season QB who can't beat Super Bowl-contending teams in January, thereby miring Minnesota in mediocrity that doesn't allow them to compete with the best or be bad enough to get a high draft pick and find that ever-elusive franchise QB.

Another season of Cousins means another season of treading water and delaying the inevitable rebuild one more year, which also wastes another year of Jefferson's prime.

The case to keep Cousins

Michael Rochman thinks extending the 35-year-old is the obvious choice

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Good quarterbacks aren't easy to come by in the NFL, and the Vikings know that better than most organizations. With years spent trying to figure out the quarterback situation between Christian Ponder, Teddy Bridgewater, and Case Keenum, the ability to land Kirk Cousins and have an established leader of the team goes a long way.

At the beginning of the season, the Vikings looked lost. Without a defensive identity, and still plenty of patches offensively, the team looked to be heading toward a top selection in the NFL draft. In that circumstance, letting Cousins go to select your top preferred passer in the draft would be an understandable approach.

However, now that the team has found success under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings don't need many more pieces to raise themselves up to true Super Bowl contender status.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell has done a tremendous job implementing his scheme to help elevate the offense. There was a glimmer of hope with Josh Dobbs' success that this was a plug-and-play situation. Yet in time, it appears the wheels have fallen off. That's what makes the presence of someone like Kirk Cousins so valuable. While the team only went 4-4 during his time starting this year, they had won four of their last five games and looked bound to regain ground in the playoff chase.

Vikings QB Passing Yards (per attempt) Touchdowns (percentage) EPA/DB Passer Rating On Target Throw % Kirk Cousins 2331 (7.5) 18 (5.8%) 0.11 103.8 82.2% Josh Dobbs 832 (6.5) 5 (3.9%) -0.05 81.2 80.3%

While the team wouldn't be obligated to stick with their current options, finding a passer who can play to the level of Kirk Cousins won't be easy. This is a draft class filled with capable prospects, but the shrewder plan of action would be to spend a pick on someone who can sit and learn behind Cousins rather than throwing a rookie into the fire and risking inadequate play from an offense that has the potential to produce at a high level.

Speaking of high level, Cousins was playing his best football before the injury. There was no indication that this level of play and efficiency was a fluke. There have been plenty of quarterbacks who've taken an additional jump in production in year two of a new offensive scheme. Matt Ryan won his MVP in year two with Kyle Shanahan, Jared Goff went to the Super Bowl in his second season with Sean McVay. It's very possible that in a similar offensive scheme, Cousins could have carried his success through the entirety of the year.

Ultimately, the Vikings will have to decide if they believe they can contend next season by bringing Kirk Cousins back or not. While the team has its issues, it features an offense with top-notch weapons such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. That unit is wasted waiting on the development of a shiny new toy, rather than being entrusted to someone you already know can capitalize on the opportunity.