Highlights Malachi Flynn scored 50 points in a stellar performance which made NBA history and placed him among some of the league's biggest names, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson.

The Pistons beat the Hawks 121-113, with Flynn being by far the biggest force offensively for Detroit, as the next-highest scorers only had 11 points.

Flynn became the first player in NBA history to reach his final stat line while coming off the bench.

Expecting the unexpected in basketball can go one of two ways; people can anticipate the star players performing moves that no other player can do, or they can be wowed by a reserve having an offensive explosion off the bench.

The latter happened to Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn, who scored 50 points off the bench in a Wednesday night victory over the Atlanta Hawks, and also happened to make NBA history.

Flynn's Historic Performance Against Atlanta

Recorded a 50-6-5-3 Stat Line Off The Bench

Flynn undeniably led the Detroit Pistons throughout the entirety of Wednesday's road game against the Atlanta Hawks, earning their 13th win and avoiding the notoriety of having 70 losses in a season.

Beating the Hawks 121-113, Flynn had a remarkable display by getting 50 points off the bench, and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals on 18-of-25 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Considering the Pistons' next-highest scorers were Jalen Duren and Marcus Sasser with 11 points each, the team needed every bucket Flynn got as he willed them to victory amidst a difficult season that has them NBA draft lottery-bound for another year.

“Right now, its tough because at the end of the day you want to win. But it does feel good to kind of take in the moment. I’m sure a couple of days from now, it will feel really good,” — Malachi Flynn

Flynn's display Wednesday was not only something for Pistons fans to marvel at, but they can also applaud him for putting himself in the record books. According to StatMuse, he is the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers while coming off the bench.

Not only did he join a class all by himself, but he also joined multiple classes featuring All-Star caliber players. Scoring 50 or more points while shooting 70 percent or better from the field, he put himself alongside the likes of Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jalen Brunson to have similar numbers in a game.

His performance off the bench even marked just the third time a player achieved the feat of scoring 40 or more points in a reserve role. PJ Washington and Bogdan Bogdanović were the last to do so.

His numbers become more eye-popping when taking into account that he is the second player to have a 50-point game off the bench in the 21st century. According to StatMuse, Jamal Crawford was the first and only player to do it until Flynn joined him after Wednesday's performance.

What's Next For Both Teams

Hawks Clinch Play-In Spot; Pistons Have Six Games Remaining

Despite the loss, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was not concerned when asked about the team's standing in the Eastern Conference. They secured their place in the Play-In Tournament for the right to compete for the seven or eight seed in the playoffs following Wednesday's defeat, and the team currently sits as the No. 10 seed in the East.

“It is always good to have an opportunity to play in the postseason. If we’re ninth, 10th, sixth, whatever it is. Hopefully we can continue to get better and we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Quin Snyder during postgame.

Losing 10 of their last 11 games, the Pistons have six games left on their schedule, looking to end the regular season on a positive note despite a 13-63 record.

Atlanta goes on the road to face Dallas on April 4, while Detroit continues their road trip with the next stop being at Memphis on April 5.