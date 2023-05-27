A pair of badminton stars were left exhausted after winning a 211-shot rally at the Malaysia Masters earlier this week.

Thinaah Muralitharan, 25 and Pearly Tan, 23, are currently stealing the show at the Kuala Lumpar-based badminton tournament.

The women’s doubles duo have already booked their place in the final after beating out the likes of Him Hye-jeong, 25 and Jeong Na-eun, 22, as well as Japanese duo Sayaka Hirota, 28 and Yuki Fukushima, 30.

However, it’s the Malaysian pair’s round of 16 victory over 27-year-olds Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto that has recently made headlines.

Muralitharan and Tan are ranked 11th in the world, and in the final set of their round of 16 match, managed to survive a 211-shot rally against their Japanese opponents.

According to Reuters, the rally went on for a staggering three minutes and both sets of badminton aces showed off their determination and athleticism.

Unfortunately for the Japanese doubles team, Tan disguised a drop shot that Sakyramoto could not quite reach.

The 211-shot rally ended with a well-earned point being given to the Malaysians and the crowd was brought to their feet.

Video: Watch astonishing 211-shot badminton rally

Following the exchange, the dream team took home the round of 16 win with a 21-17, 18-21, 21-19 victory.

Post-match, Muralitharan discussed what it was like to win the exaggerated rally and how “monumental” it felt to defeat their opponents.

She said: “Winning the rally felt like winning the match. I also thought that we won after surviving the rally.

“I was too excited that it was finally over because it was exhausting and we just wanted it to end fast.

“When it was over, I really needed a break and I threw the racket as collecting it from the ground gave me some time to rest."

Her partner, Tan, then said that it was mind over matter that saw them coming out of the rally victorious.

She told the press: “We knew we were tired but the opponent was tired too.

“In our minds we wanted to win that shot, so we just mentally prepared ourselves very well and I’m so happy we won the point.”

Potential world record badminton rally

It’s said that the 211-shot exchange could be the longest ever seen in a competitive badminton setting.

Last year, the Badminton World Federation said that a 195-shot rally at the Korea Open was a record.

If so, then Muralitharan and Tan are the new world record holders.

The final of the Malaysia Masters takes place on Sunday 28 May at 3:00am UK time.

The women’s doubles duo will come up against South Korea’s Baek Ha-na, 22 and Lee So-hee, 28.