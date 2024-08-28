One of the best episodes of Dana White's Contender Series took place Tuesday at an event GIVEMESPORT attended live at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The purpose of the show is for UFC boss White and matchmakers like Sean Shelby to assess prospects and under-the-radar talent, and funnel promising fighters into the UFC with full-time contracts. Though there were four contract winners on this week's episode, there were stand-out performances from Malcolm Wellmaker, who looked like a lethal finisher with a near-walkoff knockout over Adam Bramhald at bantamweight, and a co-feature between Bogdan Grad and Michael Aswell that turned into an all-out featherweight war.

Malcolm Wellmaker Produced a Statement Win With a Nasty Knockout

Dana White said: "Get your ass into the UFC!"

Wellmaker made one of the best statements a UFC hopeful could make in the Contender Series as he slumped Bramhald in brutal fashion with a calculated counter punch. He timed his shot by pawing with his left jab, not to necessary connect with any power but to gauge the correct distance so that, when Bramhald shifted his body to throw a lunging left hook, he could send his right hand over the top of the hook and bomb that beast into his opponent's temple.

That one shot was all that was needed to ensure Bramhald face-planted the canvas in an awkward manner, prompting the referee to step in and wave the fight off there and then. Bang!

Watch the brilliant finish right here:

"When you come on the Contender Series, that’s exactly what you do," said White to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, as he awarded Wellmaker with an official UFC contract.

"You couldn’t look any better than he looked tonight."

To GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, Wellmaker said: "This is a dream coming true."

“It was a shot I envisioned … I knew it was done and over with. No follow up needed."

Bogdan Grad Prevailed in a Brutal 15-Minute War

The UFC boss called Grad a dog

Normally, a knockout like Wellmaker's would be enough to capture the moment of the entire night. However, it was one of many as the third week of the latest season on the Contender Series provided a night to remember — for fans, and also Bogdan Grad who went to war with Michael Aswell.

The pace that Grad and Aswell fought to in the opening round alone made it look like a finish was a foregone conclusion, and both fighters showed extraordinary engines to maintain that ferocity throughout the three rounder. The damage Grad caused, as he opened up a ghastly cut on Aswell's eyebrow, together with his more clinical striking, was enough to earn him a win, together with a $5,000 bonus, and also a UFC deal.

The performance was so impressive it drew a standing ovation from the intimate crowd at the Apex.

"You’re definitely in the UFC," White said.

Other contract winners included Andrew Pulyaev for his wide decision win over Liam Anderson at middleweight, and Marco Tulio for his second round knockout win over Matthieu Letho Duclos.