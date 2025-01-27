Jannik Sinner secured his third career Grand Slam championship on Sunday after defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets to retain his Australian Open tennis title.

While his victory over Zverev was relatively routine, Sinner encountered far more resistance in the 2024 final, where Daniil Medvedev pushed him all the way in a five-set epic. In between his two Melbourne triumphs, Sinner enjoyed a trouble-free win against Taylor Fritz in the 2024 US Open finale.

The 23-year-old has now won each of his first three Grand Slam finals, joining an elite group of eight men to have achieved the same feat. Below, we've ranked all eight of those champions, based on the quality of their first three major tournament wins.