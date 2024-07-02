Highlights Newcastle are targeting AC Milan's Malick Thiaw.

Thiaw's versatility makes him an attractive prospect for potential buyers.

Newcastle may need to generate funds through outgoings to afford Thiaw.

Newcastle United, amid their search for a new central defender, have identified AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw as a potential addition and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that receiving a cash flow from outgoings could be crucial in their pursuit of the three-cap German international.

Both Fabian Schar and Sven Botman have nailed down their spots as Eddie Howe’s starting partnership at the heart of the club’s backline - but beyond the formidable duo, the English tactician’s options are threadbare, hence their interest in the aforementioned Thiaw.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle conceded 62 goals in the Premier League last term - the joint-ninth-best defensive record in the division.

Newcastle Latest: Malick Thiaw

Could be available around the €30m mark

After the acquisition of Lloyd Kelly, Newcastle are still keen to bolster their central defensive ranks after missing out on Champions League football. Howe, who came under fire for their poor performances last season, will - in particular - be keen to strengthen their back line.

Thiaw is an imposing centre-back, who is also able to play in defensive midfield or on the right-hand side of a back four - and his evident versatility is what makes him such an attractive prospect for would-be buyers this summer.

Thiaw, Botman, Schar - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Thiaw Botman Schar Minutes 1,621 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.6 90.5 83.2 Tackles per game 1.6 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.5 1 Overall rating 6.59 6.58 6.81

Journalist Andrea Longoni, referencing Newcastle’s interest, believes the sale of Thiaw could result in a big payday for his current employers as it would allow Milan to cash in around €30 million.

Last term, the former Schalke man featured in 30 games across all competitions, but the telling fact that AC Milan boast a plethora of centre-halves including the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Matteo Gabbia means that a move away could be the best course of action for all involved.

Jacobs: Newcastle Now ‘Advancing’ Thiaw Move

AC Milan keen not to sell 22-year-old

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs suggested that Thiaw is on the Magpies’ long list of potential additions in the centre-back department, despite his current employers' reluctance to part ways with the 22-year-old. Insisting that outgoings could boost funds which, in turn, would aid their approach for the German defender, Jacobs said:

"Newcastle are advancing on Malick Thiaw as well, the German defender who's on their shortlist to potentially be a new centre-back. AC Milan don't really want to sell, so that isn't an easy deal to get over the line, and this is why Newcastle were looking to bring in some funds from these outgoings. “It's not just about satisfying the PSR concerns, it's also about generating a bit of budget so they can move a bit more ambitiously in the market. “So, if they do want to put an important offer down for Thiaw, or they do want to increase the bid or place the cash only bid for Kilman, they feel they can afford to do so without any concerns over breaches. So outgoings have been important for Newcastle, and that is with a view to funding their summer as well as the PSR side of things.”

Man Utd and Liverpool Set to Battle for Anthony Gordon

Newcastle fear the winger's exit

As alluded to, in order to sign someone of Thiaw’s calibre and potential, outgoings are key. One Newcastle player who is attracting plenty of interest this summer is Anthony Gordon, a man currently plying his trade for England at Euro 2024.

Formerly of Everton, the stratospheric rise of the lightning-quick wide man has been a joy to watch with him now considered to be one of the best wingers the Premier League has to offer - but with that comes uncertainty over his future, with plenty of the division’s top dogs circling around his signature.

Per CaughtOffside, Manchester United have joined the race to sign the lightning-quick wide man, while it has been reported that the club from the northeast ‘fear’ that Gordon himself is keen on a move to Liverpool, a fierce rival of his former club.

All statistics per WhoScored