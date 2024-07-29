Highlights Malick Thiaw’s agent has shut down rumours about the German’s possible switch to Newcastle.

The Magpies are yet to present an official bid for Tiaw, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle are 'seriously considering a move' for Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah.

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw’s agent has shut down rumours about the German’s possible switch to Newcastle United this summer, according to journalist Patrick Berger.

Thiaw’s agent, Gordon Stipic, explained that recent rumours involving the 22-year-old and the Magpies are ‘false and incorrect', despite reports claiming a deal is nearing completion.

Long-term admirers of Thiaw, Newcastle have been eyeing the German defender’s situation since the start of the window, GMS previously reported.

With long-term ACL injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Eddie Howe is thought to be targeting two new centre-backs this summer to avoid a repeat of last season’s crisis at the back.

After ex-Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly’s arrival on a free transfer, Newcastle are now eyeing another deal for a central defender and have included Thiaw on their shortlist.

However, Fabrizio Romano suggested the Premier League giants are yet to submit an official bid for Thiaw, as reports of a done deal are ‘wide of the mark’.

Thiaw ‘Can Imagine’ Staying at AC Milan

He is very happy in Italy

Romano, writing on X, suggested that, despite interest from Newcastle, there has been no offer, while his agent has described some reports as 'false and incorrect'.

Thiaw, who joined AC Milan from Schalke in 2022, was an important piece of the Rossoneri’s squad last season, making 30 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old was second in minutes played among all Milan’s centre-backs in the previous campaign, only behind former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

Thiaw, who operates as a ball-playing defender, ranked fourth in Serie A in pass accuracy (91.6%) among all players last season and showed glimpses of promise under Stefano Pioli, helping Milan finish second in Serie A, only behind fierce rivals Inter.

Malick Thiaw Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Games 21 Goals/assists 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.6 Tackles per game 1.89 Interceptions per game 0.72

The Germany international could soon see competition for places at San Siro heat up, as Milan have agreed on a long-term deal to sign RB Salzburg centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Thiaw, Tomori, and Pierre Kalulu already on board, Milan now have a plethora of first-team options at centre-back, including Matteo Gabbia, who returned from a season-long loan at Villarreal.

Newcastle Target Trevoh Chalobah

After shock Chelsea decision

Newcastle United and West Ham United are seriously considering a move for Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah, GMS sources have revealed.

The Premier League outfits could soon offer a way out of Stamford Bridge for the 25-year-old, who was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour earlier this month.

GMS sources have been informed that the Blues intend to cash in on Chalobah this summer, with a fee of up to £30million being sought for the central defender.

The former England under-21 international still has four years remaining on his current deal with Chelsea, as formal enquiries are yet to arrive.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-07-24.