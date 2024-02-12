Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks made aggressive changes by replacing their head coach and adding Patrick Beverley at the trade deadline.

Malik Beasley is having a bounce-back season with the Bucks and has improved his shooting efficiency.

The Bucks' offense is strong, but their defense is still a work in progress as they aim for a championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were active at the trade deadline as they sought to bolster their roster to ensure they could maintain their NBA championship hopes and keep up with the blistering pace of their competition in the Eastern Conference.

But, it is one player who was brought into the organization over the summer who has been integral to their offense in three-point shooter, Malik Beasley, who league insider Mark Medina argues is having a ‘bounce-back season’, while also giving praise to his new teammates for ‘setting him up for success’.

Bucks’ aggressive changes

Replaced Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers, brought in Patrick Beverley

Prior to the start of the season, when they traded for superstar Damian Lillard to partner Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee were seen as one of the leading contenders for the NBA title this season.

But, with expected growing pains between the pair, and a concerning team defense which, at the time, ranked 20th in the NBA for defensive efficiency, aggressive changes were made by the front-office, starting with the firing of first-time head coach, Adrian Griffin, after just 43 games in charge, marking the third-shortest coaching tenure in league history.

This came despite the fact that, with all their difficulties on the court, they still ranked second in offensive efficiency, while boasting the second-best record in the East at the time, where they sat only behind their rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Nonetheless, Griffin was out, and the highly experienced Doc Rivers was appointed as his successor within hours.

In the 10 games since Rivers took over the helm, the Bucks have gone a mere 4-6, and have slipped to third in the standings with a 34-19 record, falling behind the burgeoning Cleveland Cavaliers, whose only loss over their last 18 games came at the hands of Milwaukee in Rivers’ first game in charge.

Milwaukee Bucks - 2023-24 Season Splits Category First 43 Games Last 10 games ORTG 120.6 115.1 DRTG 116.8 113.4 NRTG 3.8 1.7 EFG% 57.8 56.0 PIE 51.7 50.6

The front-office remained aggressive leading into the trade deadline, and opted to bring in veteran guard Patrick Beverley, sending Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round draft pick in a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, predominantly as a defensive reinforcement to a team which now ranks 17th overall in the league with a defensive rating of 116.1, though it has been argued that such deal has actually ‘downgraded’ their backcourt, rather than bolster it.

With a lineup that features All-Stars Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Khris Middleton, as well as the resurgence of Malik Beasley and his ability to be devastating from three-point range, Beverley’s defensive attributes may prove extremely valuable for a team looking to rebuild their defense to ensure they can go on a deep post-season run.

Beasley ‘wasn’t putting in extra work’ with L.A. Lakers

When asked who he felt was one of the Bucks’ most impactful role players this season, Medina named cut-throat three-point shooter Beasley as the one he felt most fitted that bill.

The journalist went on to speak about Beasley’s short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, whereby he came across to L.A. at last year’s deadline in the Russell Westbrook trade, and while the Lakers were expecting him to demonstrate his shooting threat from deep, he didn’t deliver on neither his own, nor the organization’s expectations.

However, he did previously admit to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that he had now put in the necessary additional work this season to reignite his form, something which Medina alluded to.

“Malik Beasley fits that bill. Beasley is someone that's really had a bounce-back season, and so this is someone that the Lakers hoped they had last season. But, to his own admission, he recently told Chris Haynes that he chalked up his struggles with the Lakers with the reality that he wasn't putting in the extra work as he is this season. So, while a lot of it also has to do with who else is playing around him, and a new environment, in the Bucks’ case, they have a lot of good teammates setting him up for success.”

Finding his shooting rhythm again

2023-24 season: 44.6 3P%, 37th in NBA

One of the biggest reasons that the Bucks rank fourth in the Association in offensive efficiency, with an offensive rating of 119.6 on the season, is largely in part due to the on-court production of not only the Bucks' superstars, but also their role players, such as Beasley.

After a fairly disappointing output with the Lakers to end the 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged only 11.1 points on 39.2 percent efficiency from the field, Beasley opted to join the Bucks during free-agency, and start the 2023-24 regular season with a fresh slate.

This season, the guard has proved himself to be a valuable contributor once again, averaging 11.4 points, but on a much improved 46.9 percent from the field, while also being Milwaukee's most efficient deep-range shooter, among those to have played more than fifteen games for the organization, where he is averaging 44.6 percent from his 6.4 attempts from behind the three-point line, a career-high.

Malik Beasley - 2023-24 Three-Point Shooting Efficiency Category FGA FG% Left corner 3 1.2 51.7 Right corner 3 1.4 50.0 Corner 3 2.5 50.8 Above the break 3 3.9 40.6

Shooting an effective field goal percentage of 63.2 percent this season, these numbers are vastly up from the 27-year-old's time with the Lakers last season, where he shot with an effective field goal percentage of 51.5 percent, while converting on 35.3 percent of his 7.2 three-point attempts.

Most of Beasley's points come from catch-and-shoot situations, whereby he is scoring an average of 6.8 points for 47.1 percent efficiency. However, he converts at a greater rate of 53.6 percent from drive attempts, though he only averages 1.2 points.

Nonetheless, these numbers are also significantly up from last season, where he converted only 35.7 percent in catch-and-shoot for a reduced 6.4 points per game for the Lakers.

Beasley appears to be enjoying his new environment in Wisconsin, as demonstrated by his increased on-court production, which has so far proved to be valuable for the Bucks, who have a championship set in their sights.

While the team's overall defense is still a work in progress, Milwaukee know that they have an efficient offense that can help will the team to winning games, and they appear to have the strength in depth to sustain that through the post-season, with players such as Beasley proving to be extremely valuable role players around the team's superstars.

Whether that is enough to go on and lift the Larry O'Brien trophy, though, still remains to be seen, which a lot of the regular season left to play.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.