Highlights The Detroit Pistons struggled with spacing last season due to a lack of consistent shooters.

Despite those spacing issues, Cade Cunningham had the best season of his career thus far.

Signing Malik Beasley brings immediate spacing to enhance Cunningham's game.

The Detroit Pistons did not have a favorable 2032-24 NBA campaign. They finished the regular season with a record of 14-68, tied for the 12th worst win percentage in NBA history. They also suffered a 28-game losing streak, the longest single-season streak ever.

But there was one silver lining to Detroit basketball last season: Cade Cunningham . The third-year guard had his best season and displayed a level of play that showed he could be a legitimate franchise cornerstone.

This upcoming season, Pistons fans hope that Cunningham can make a leap from promising young talent to legitimate All-Star.

Luckily for him, the new front office made one of the most underrated signings in this year's free agency. The acquisition of Malik Beasley brings in a veteran sharpshooter who will open up the floor for Cunningham and allow him to elevate his game to the next level.

The Importance of Spacing (Or Lack Thereof)

The Pistons were three-point averse last season

Spacing is one of the biggest necessities in the modern NBA. Spreading the floor allows the ball handler more space to attack and facilitate.

It also makes the opponent's defense have to work much harder because it can't freely sag off defensive assignments.

A big problem with the Pistons last season was their horrid spacing. They didn't have many consistent shooters, and their lack of threat from range allowed opposing defenses to collapse on Cunningham.

As a team, they made the fewest threes last season, had the fourth-fewest three-point attempts and had the fifth-fewest open three-point attempts.

Detroit Pistons Three Point Stats - 2024 NBA Regular Season Stat Value League Rank 3PA 31.6 27th 3PM 11.0 30th Open 3PA 10.5 26th

This lack of spacing meant that their players had to work extra hard to score. Each possession was a slog, as many of their offensive possessions felt like the Pistons were playing four on five and sometimes even three on five.

In the play above, Cunningham settles for a tough turnaround jump shot that misses. Although that wasn't a high-percentage shot to take, it's not like there was any other real option.

All five Milwaukee Bucks players were hovering near the paint, heavily sagging off of Killian Hayes and Ausar Thompson .

There's not much any player can do when multiple teammates are net negatives on the offensive end. The lack of spacing results in extremely difficult shot selections, destroying the offense.

Despite all this, Cunningham still found a way to have his best season ever. He scored more points than he ever did while doing so more efficiently and still found a way to be a better facilitator.

He averaged 7.5 assists per game last season, a career-high, despite not having the personnel to support him, while also competing for the ball-handler role with Hayes and Jaden Ivey.

If he could perform this well despite all the obstacles in his way, imagine what he's capable of when surrounded by an effective supporting cast.

Enter Former Bucks Guard Malik Beasley

The veteran sharpshooter made 224 three-pointers last season, 11th most in the league

The addition of Beasley doesn't necessarily remove all of Detroit's shooting problems, but he does make life significantly better for Cunningham.

As a 41.3 percent three-point shooter, Beasley will immediately find himself as the recipient of Cunningham kickout passes.

Malik Beasley Three-Point Shooting Stats - 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Stat Value Ranking 3PM 224 11th 3PT% 41.3 23rd Wide Open 3PT% 46.7 8th Catch and Shoot 3PT% (>5 3PA) 50.0 3rd

Luckily for the team, Beasley excels in this role. Although he's always been streaky and slightly inconsistent, he still averaged 50 percent shooting on catch-and-shoot threes last season. That ranks third for all players who attempted at least five such shots.

He was also eighth in wide-open three-point percentage, shooting 46.7 percent.

He'll provide immediate spacing, which Cunningham and the Pistons desperately need to get their offense going. Even if Beasley isn't converting his threes, Cunningham will still be able to take advantage of the open floor space.

This addition won't necessarily bring the team to postseason contention, but it is a great move to help its future star elevate his game even further.