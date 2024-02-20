Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are undergoing a transition with new coach Doc Rivers but he has had a slow start.

The Bucks traded for Patrick Beverley to address defensive inefficiency.

Malik Beasley's resurgence in scoring lifts pressure off of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a period of transition, whereby they are getting used to a new coaching system under Doc Rivers, with his reign as head coach having started tenuously so far.

But, with the strength of depth in the rotation, such as three-point scorer, Malik Beasley, reigniting his form after a somewhat disappointing NBA campaign last season, league insider Mark Medina argues that his performances, along with the other members of the Bucks rotation, have had a ‘trickle-down effect’ on Milwaukee’s stars, relieving the pressure slightly off of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo offensively, and Khris Middleton defensively.

New era in Milwaukee

Brought Patrick Beverley in at deadline to try and mitigate the loss of Jrue Holiday, Doc Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin

It appears that the Bucks are missing former star, Jrue Holiday, who was sent packing when the Wisconsin outfit traded for Lillard, a little more than they had perhaps anticipated, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Currently ranking in the second half of the league for defensive efficiency with a rating of 115.9, 17th in the NBA, Milwaukee decided to make a play at the trade deadline, acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers, who can provide some much-needed veteran lockdown defense, especially on the perimeter.

Patrick Beverley - 2023-24 Defensive Tracking Defensive Category DFGM DFG% DIFF% Overall 3.6 44.9 -2.3 3-pointers 1.0 34.2 -3.1 2-pointers 2.6 51.0 -3.4 < 6 ft. 2.0 60.4 -2.5 < 10 ft. 2.1 55.2 -3.4 > 15 ft. 1.1 33.9 -4.1

Not only did the Bucks make some personnel changes, but they also made some coaching changes, relieving first-time head coach, Adrian Griffin, of his duties, despite taking the team to a 32-14 record, and hiring the experienced Doc Rivers in his place.

Since Rivers' appointment, the Bucks have gone on a 3-7 run in their last 10 games, with the 62-year-old coming out and admitting that taking the job on before the All-Star break was 'much harder than he had thought'.

With this dip in performance, the Bucks have slid down the Eastern Conference standings, now finding themselves occupying the third seed with a 35-21 record, two-and-a-half games back of the second-placed Cleveland Cavaliers, while they are a distant eight-and-a-half games behind the leaders, the Boston Celtics.

Nonetheless, the Bucks still boast their top-five overall offense, as evidenced by their 118.9 offensive rating, as a result of the sheer starpower available to them on the roster in Lillard, Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

But it has been the work of the role players around them, such as the 'bounce-back season' of three-point shooter Malik Beasley, who has allowed for Milwaukee's stars to get to their spots and produce offensively at the level that has come to be expected of them.

Beasley’s production ‘relieves pressure’ off of Lillard and Antetokounmpo

Enjoying a comeback season in which he has found his long-range shooting stroke once again after suffering a slump during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, Medina argues that Beasley’s improved production has paid dividends to his teammates across the floor, and none more so than Lillard and Antetokounmpo as the Bucks’ leading scorers.

The journalist argues that because of the 27-year-old’s ability to knock down his three-point shots with great efficiency, opponent defenses have to guard him, which removes the double team that may have been assigned to either of the Bucks’ superstars, while defensively, Beasley is solid, which provides support to Middleton as arguably the team’s main wing defender.

“[Malik Beasley] is raising his game to another level, and so this is the guy that the Bucks were glad to have, and the Lakers were wishing they had, of a guy who's very dependable as a three-point shooter, great floor spacer, great defender. What that does, it provides a trickle-down effect where it gives the Bucks additional scoring punch. It relieves at least some of the pressure from Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo not just as scorers, but when they do have the ball, because of his floor spacing, maybe they don't get as many double teams. As far as the defense, it relieves some pressure off of Khris Middleton as the guy that has to defend the opposing team’s top wing players.”

Allowing the stars to thrive

Beasley leads Bucks in 3P% with 44.4%

Prior to the All-Star break, Beasley contributed 11.4 points per contest on a 46.8 shooting efficiency from the field, while connecting on 44.4 percent of his 6.5 shot attempts from distance, the highest shooting clip among the Bucks roster, as well as being active on the glass and grabbing 3.9 rebounds to go along with 1.4 assists.

He can take aim from any area behind the three-point line, with his most efficient output coming from the left corner three where he converts at a rate of 53.1 percent. But he also scores 40-plus percent in all other zones on the court, including 63.8 percent in the restricted area.

His ability to convert from any spot on the court allows him to be able to space out the floor, while his greater than average efficiency means that opponents have no choice but to put a defender on him, that they may have used to double-team the likes of Lillard and Antetokounmpo.

Malik Beasley - 2023-24 Shooting Dashboard Category FGA FG% Restricted area 0.9 63.8 In the paint (non-RA) 0.8 51.2 Mid-range 0.6 42.4 Left corner 3 1.2 53.1 Right corner 3 1.5 49.4 Corner 3 2.6 51.1 Above the break 3 3.9 40.0

In turn, this has allowed the Bucks' two main stars to get to their spots at a greater rate, whereby Lillard is shooting his best from distance above the break, averaging 35.2 percent on 7.8 field goal attempts, but also has the ability to hit the mid-range, at which he converts his shots at a rate of 41.9 percent.

Lillard's skill set is so vast that he is also able to take off into the restricted area, and posts a 60.6 percent shooting clip in that area, while Antetokounmpo's game is very much built around playing bully ball in the paint, where averaging 78.4 percent on his 11.7 shot attempts in the restricted area.

When Beasley, Lillard and Antetokounmpo share the floor together, they combine for 56.9 points, the second-most points among all Bucks' three-man line-ups, on a 51.4 percent shooting clip and 37.1 percent from deep, along with 20.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.6 blocks.

A simply devastating trio, and a sure sign that role players' production can heavily impact the performances of a team's stars.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.