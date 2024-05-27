Highlights According to the Baltimore Ravens, former UDFA quarterback Malik Cunningham has made the move to wide receiver.

Cunningham wasn't primed to stick in the NFL as a QB because he locked onto receivers, displayed inconsistent accuracy and boasted a smaller frame.

Many college quarterbacks have become solid wide receivers at the NFL level, giving Cunningham inspiration in his journey.

The Baltimore Ravens weren't sure what to do with Malik Cunningham after plucking him off waivers from the New England Patriots late last season. In OTA's, they officially made up their minds.

According to Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink, Cunningham is now officially listed as a wide receiver on Baltimore's depth chart. The move comes after the 2023 undrafted free agent failed to make waves as a quarterback in either organization.

Cunningham, like Lamar Jackson, spent his entire five-year collegiate career at Louisville. The 25-year-old actually broke Jackson's school touchdown record in his final season with the Cardinals, recording his 120th score on a six-yard scamper versus Kentucky late in the 2022 campaign.

Many Quarterbacks Have Transitioned To WR

Baltimore may be the best place for him to attempt the move

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Cunningham displayed some efficiency in the passing game when he first burst onto the scene in college, but he never really improved upon those early successes. Many scouting profiles ahead of the 2023 draft pointed to his propensity to stare down receivers, as well as a more slim frame, as potential causes for concern about his ability to play quarterback at the next level.

It's always hard to craft a lengthy career as a quarterback; accomplishing the feat from UDFA standing is an even more mountainous task. It's unfortunate for Cunningham that his aspirations of becoming a great professional signal-caller are over for the time being, but having such tremendous athletic ability to fall back on is a heck of a luxury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: On November 18, 2021, Malik Cunningham became the first player in ACC History to pass for 300-plus yards and run for 200-plus yards in one game. Cunningham completed 18 of 25 passes (72%) for 303 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 224 yards and two touchdowns -- on 11 carries! -- in Louisville's 62-22 thrashing of Duke.

Cunningham also has a number of potential options to study in his quest to become a solid professional receiver. The most notable such player in recent history is Julian Edelman, who evolved into Tom Brady's most trusted playoff target and recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in his 11-year career. Other journeyman types, particularly those with similar athletic traits, could also assist his transition.

Notable QB-to-WR Moves Player Games At QB (College) NFL Receiving Stats Julian Edelman 31 620 rec., 6,822 yds., 36 TD Greg Ward Jr. 49 88 rec., 768 yds., 10 TD Brad Smith 48 104 rec., 987 yds., 5 TD Josh Cribbs 43 110 rec., 1,175 yds., 7 TD

Is it likely Cunningham produces the careers Edelman or Cribbs, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl returner, carved out for themselves? Of course not. If there were any place set up for him to do so, it'd be Baltimore, where there are a number of unproven receivers trying to claim roles on offense and special teams. Cunningham won't be anyone's franchise quarterback, but that doesn't mean he can't stick around in the league.

Source: Baltimore Ravens

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.