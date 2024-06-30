Highlights Dallas Cowboys have contract extensions looming.

Malik Hooker believes CeeDee Lamb should be prioritized for a pay raise due to his value and leadership on the team.

Lamb's price tag could eclipse Justin Jefferson's recent total, but is worth it for the impact he has on the offense.

The Dallas Cowboys have some big names set to hit the open market next offseason, and they'd be lucky to retain any of them. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Zack Martin are all key pieces of the offense and have expiring deals. But no extensions have been agreed upon just over two months before the season kicks off. Micah Parsons is also eligible for an extension.

When speaking with Keyshawn Johnson on 'All Facts No Breaks' safety Malik Hooker discussed the ongoing negotiations and even revealed which player he thinks should be prioritized by the front office:

I feel like CeeDee should be paid first for the simple fact of what he does for us, how valuable he is for us [and] the leader he is for us as a team... You got to look at what's going on around the league right now. All these big-time receivers are getting paid.

Lamb was indeed quite valuable to the team in 2023. The wideout contributed a career-high 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns en route to helping the team go 12-5 and win the NFC East.

Lamb's Impact & Incoming Payday

The wideout proved to be irreplaceable

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reports around the organization state that the team will prioritize Prescott in their pecking order of Cowboys stars. However, each player's price tag grows with each new deal. So, reaching an agreement for Dallas should be urgent before the number grows larger.

With the ongoing negotiations, Lamb has been absent from mandatory minicamp. While this may give the offense a better chance at finding their No. 3 wideout, the offense is centered around the 25-year-old receiver. That's why Hooker thinks he should be the first to be paid:

In my mind, CeeDee — I'm not saying he's better than these guys, but I feel like he has shown up in certain situations more than these guys have. … When he does get the ball thrown to him, it's always a big play. It's always something that's electrifying for us as a team.

The All-Pro wideout was indeed a big-time playmaker in 2023, with the third-most receptions of 20+ yards during the campaign and the second-most yards after the catch, meaning he consistently created yardage for the offense

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: CeeDee Lamb led all receivers in yardage from the slot with 907 yards. 160 more than any other wideout in 2023.

With Justin Jefferson's latest extension with an AAV of $35 million, the Cowboys' star is expected to eclipse that total. So, Jerry Jones and the front office had better prepare to open their pockets.

Source: Fox Sports

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.