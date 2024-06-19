Highlights Malik Monk could leave the Kings in free agency for a bigger deal.

The Orlando Magic might make a push for Monk to boost their offense.

Monk's scoring and playmaking abilities make him an attractive target for Orlando.

After he had two successful seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk is a player set for a considerable deal to come in NBA Free Agency.

Monk has taken significant strides forward with his game, and he seems to be a player that the Kings should want to have stick around for years to come. It’s not always that simple, though.

One would imagine Monk would have a number of suitors in free agency, and while he could feasibly be re-signed by Sacramento, he could go elsewhere.

Given how they’ll have ample cap space, Monk could seemingly be a target for the Orlando Magic, a team that one could foresee making noise this summer, particularly with how they had such a promising 2023-24 campaign. And signing Monk could be in the cards for them, perhaps.

Monk Could Give Magic An Offensive Boost

Monk would seem to be a nice fit with the Magic

Orlando appears to be a club that's poised to make its presence felt on the free agency front this offseason, as they'll have $49.5 million in cap space. With that being the case, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report highlighted how the Magic could potentially outbid the Kings for Monk.

"If the Kings can pay him almost $78 million over four years, the Magic will give him a 10 percent bump (slightly more, plus a favorable tax situation in Florida) to $86 million, starting at $20 million."

In a piece where he emphasized where he could foresee players ending up in free agency, Pincus had Klay Thompson going to Orlando as well, with Monk being a key bench piece, as he was for Sacramento.

Monk took significant strides with Sacramento in the past two seasons, as he had 15.4 points and 13.5 points per game. He was such a spark plug for the Kings in his minutes, when he was able to fill it up in bunches.

Monk can score in multiple ways, as a perimeter shooter from three-point range, at times coming off screens/hand-offs, then getting downhill, and he’s always been a quality guard finisher at the rim.

He’s not necessarily a knockdown catch-and-shoot player, but Monk is not a player opponents should feel fine leaving as a ball-swing target, either. Last season, Monk hit 35.0 percent of his three-point attempts on a volume of 5.9 per game, and he hit 36.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot deep tries, on a frequency of 27.4 percent, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data.

Paired with that deep shooting, Monk is again a player that is a constant threat to get into the paint with his quickness, handle and pull-up game. With his explosion and dribble moves, Monk would give Orlando another talented driver, and his combination of creativity and vertical pop make him tough to handle near the basket when he does get inside.

With what he can provide offensively, Monk could be a very impactful pickup by Orlando. The Magic could use more of an offensive punch, to mesh with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, their top scoring options on the team, as forwards/big wings. One will have to see on the potential Thompson move, for what it's worth.

Orlando looks to be on the way up in the Eastern Conference, and the Magic were one of the league’s top defenses last season, which was crucial for their resurgence. But, Orlando was 22nd in offensive rating in the 2023-24 campaign, and bringing in a player of Monk’s offensive abilities could help jumpstart their offense.

Monk had that aforementioned 15.4 points per contest for the Kings in this now-past season, and he could give Orlando an offensive boost, to pair with Jalen Suggs’ defense and energy play on the perimeter.

Malik Monk 2023-24 Averages Category Stat PTS 15.4 TS% 56.4% FTM/FTA 2.4/2.8 USG% 25.9% AST% 28.9%

Monk has improved as a shooter in recent seasons, and his perimeter skill set, driving and transition abilities would be a welcome addition to the Magic’s offense. In a scenario where Monk were to end up on the Magic, he could slot in nicely as one of Orlando’s top threats, as a shot creator and slashing presence.

Monk has gotten better in recent seasons as a playmaker, too, though, which could also help out Orlando.

In the last two seasons with the Kings, Monk had 5.1 assists and 3.9 assists per outing, with assist rates of 28.9 and 25.0 percent, respectively. He's had more opportunities to show what he can do in that aspect, and has been more willing as a feeder as well, and the results have been encouraging.

Now, it's still fairly tough to predict just how things could shake out on the Monk free agency front, and for other players set to hit the market, but the 26-year-old is due to get a sizable deal. And maybe he eventually ends up with the upstart Magic.