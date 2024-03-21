Highlights Despite Malik Monk's apparent desire to stay with the Kings, his future is uncertain as unrestricted free agency looms.

Monk's breakout season in Sacramento has made him a hot commodity; he could attract considerable offers from other teams this summer.

The Kings have a cap on what they can offer Monk to remain with the team, which could make it tough to re-sign him.

Things can change in a relatively short amount of time in NBA circles; just ask Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.

During the 2020-21 campaign — his fourth and final go-round with the Charlotte Hornets — the former No. 11 pick was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy. And even before his suspension, there was a level of debate about whether he was living up to his lottery-pick status.

Flash forward to now and an older, wiser Monk looks to be the front-runner for Sixth Man of the Year honors; just in time for his unrestricted free agency this summer. Which begs the question: is the 26-year-old long for the team with which he has played his best basketball?

This is what Monk had to say on the subject in an interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater, published March 20:

“Depends on what we do in the postseason, as well. But I’d love to be here, man. Got comfortable here. Made a lot of new friends, met a lot of great people. The city loves me. I love the city. So, yeah, I’d love to come back.”

Sacramento Could Have a Difficult Time Keeping Monk in Northern California

Kings' super-sub has made himself a hot commodity

Monk played a key role in the Kings' breakout campaign in 2022-23 with his scoring, but he has been even better as an individual this season where raw output is concerned. Through the team's Wednesday victory over the Toronto Raptors, Monk is averaging a career-best 15.9 points and 5.3 assists per contest while adding 3.0 rebounds and shooting 45.1 percent from the field overall and 36.2 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, his 1,067 points and 354 assists represent the highest totals logged off the bench by any player in the NBA this season. So, it's not hard to envision a gaggle of teams being willing to throw vast sums of money at Monk this summer in an effort to make him their bench ace or safety-valve scorer as part of a starting unit.

Malik Monk Year-Over-Year Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 13.5 15.9 APG 3.9 5.3 TO 1.9 2.1 eFG% 53.8 53.8

Due to the relatively meager payout on his current deal — he'll pull down just under $10 million in total this season — the maximum the Kings can offer Monk this summer as an Early Bird player is approximately four years and roughly $78 million. That could leave the door slightly ajar for a team with cap space to make a considerable play for the Kentucky product.

Also, Monk himself alluded to wanting to see how the Kings' season ultimately unfolds. And after taking the league by storm in 2022-23, the team hasn't distanced itself from the play-in range of the Western Conference standings and may be in danger of logging a disappointing finish. So, while both sides would probably like to see the partnership continue, it's hardly assured at this juncture.