Highlights Naz Reid won the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award over the favorited Malik Monk.

Monk, a close runner-up who finished 342 points over Reid's 352, led in stats and was favored.

Monk expressed his disappointment via X as he heads to free agency, potentially leaving the Kings.

The greatest NBA players are the starters, but without a good bench, a team is nothing. The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award serves to honor the best bench player, the "sixth man," of the season. And in 2024, that award officially went to Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid.

The voting system functions via a point system, where each first, second, and third-place votes a player receives counts for five, three, and one point(s), respectively. Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings only finished ten total points behind Reid, making it an extremely close race.

Reid finished with 45 first-place votes, while Monk finished with 43. In total, Reid finished with 352 points while Monk finished with 342.

The award was announced on Wednesday night prior to tipoff between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Monk was the favorite to win the award leading up to the night, with his odds set at -150 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Closely following Monk was Reid, with his odds at +110 according to the same sportsbook.

It can therefore be argued that Monk was robbed of the 6MOY Award. He simply put up better numbers down the stretch, despite a rough patch of a couple of weeks which, combined with an injury, allowed Reid to swoop in and take the award. What is fair is fair, but when comparing the stats, Monk jumps off the page more than Reid.

Malik Monk Over Naz Reid?

Monk put up better stats over a longer period than Reid

Monk was a primary contributor for the Kings off the bench this season. He jumped up to the favorite to win the 6MOY Award following a blazing-hot February. In that month, Monk averaged 18.2 points per game off the bench, while shooting at a 49 percent clip.

He continued his hot streak into March when he averaged an even higher 21 points per game off the bench while shooting 47 percent. His production dropped towards the end of the month, however, as he became streaky. This included a zero-point night against the Orlando Magic on March 23, in which he went 0 for 11 from the field.

It was during this stretch that Reid emerged as a leading candidate to win the award, ultimately swooping in and stealing it at the very end. This was facilitated by Reid becoming hot when Monk went cold, putting up stellar numbers while keeping his team afloat without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Malik Monk vs Naz Reid - 2023-24 Stat Comparison Category Malik Monk Naz Reid MIN 26.0 24.2 PTS 15.4 13.5 REB 2.9 5.2 AST 5.1 1.3 FG% 44.3 47.7 3PT% 35.0 41.4

Monk was unavailable for the remainder of the Kings’ season and Play-In Game after he injured his knee on March 29. Although he missed the rest of the season, his 72 games played was enough to keep him eligible for the award, which he ultimately lost despite the odds.

Monk is the first player in 35 seasons to lead the NBA in bench points two years in a row, without winning the 6MOY award in either season. He even expressed his frustration with being snubbed of the award, posting a reply to a post on X highlighting the interesting fact.

Monk is a Pending Free Agent

Monk is set to hit the open market and could depart the Kings this offseason

Overall, Monk finished the season averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from the three-point range. He averaged 26.0 minutes played per game.

In comparison, Reid finished with 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from the three-point range, in 24.4 minutes played per game. The voters reportedly felt that Reid’s role with the T’Wolves was more important than Monk’s role with the Kings, which ultimately favored Reid winning the award.

What makes matters more complicated for Monk is his upcoming free agency. Despite having an impressive season, it did not end the way he had hoped as the Kings were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament by the New Orleans Pelicans. He is now an upcoming free agent and has expressed interest in remaining with the Kings, but only time will tell if that occurs.

“It’s big because I can go somewhere else with a lot more money and be in a worse situation. So, you never know. I have a great agent that’s going to do his job. I think my job is done. I did what I needed to do this year, and it’s going to play out. I think it’s going to play out in the right way.” —Malik Monk

It has become clear that the Kings want Monk back, and vice versa. But it will come down to money, and if the Kings are not willing to play with the big boys, they may get outbid and Monk will depart.

Meanwhile, Reid continues to see playing time in the playoffs, as his Timberwolves are currently up two games to none over the Phoenix Suns. They will look to go up 3-0 on Friday night in Arizona.