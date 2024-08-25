Key Takeaways The New York Giants drafted Malik Nabers 6th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to boost a struggling offense.

Nabers is expected to be the team's top wideout from the onset, though he's struggling with the pressure and extra attention from defenses in practices.

The Giants will likely struggle this year, giving Nabers a chance to make mistakes and learn from them before blossoming into an alpha wide receiver.

The New York Giants have had an up-and-down few years under the leadership of head coach Brian Daboll , winning a playoff game in his maiden campaign before slipping to third in the NFC East last year.

In an effort to drastically improve a moribund offense, the Giants took a home run swing at LSU's Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The team's offense will look very different in 2024, as tight end Darren Waller has retired and star running back Saquon Barkley departed for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Nabers will be expected to take on a star-level volume role from the onset of his career.

As one might expect given the circumstances, Nabers is experiencing growing pains ahead of his first professional season. He's tussled with some of the league's premier cornerbacks in preseason action and in joint practices, leading to some untimely drops and frustrating mistakes. Nevertheless, Daboll applied a vote of confidence to the young wideout, claiming that Nabers is a quick learner who understands the game of football better than most:

"I appreciate how hard he is on himself for a young player. It's not going to dissuade me or a quarterback from throwing to him."

Nabers had the pleasure of playing with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. last season, who was selected with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft . He will now be the unquestioned WR1 on his new team, and he'll be tasked with elevating quarterback Daniel Jones to new heights.

Giants Offense Needs Nabers To Blossom

The rookie wideout will be the focal point of Daboll's system in Year 1

Nabers' biggest strength is his speed, as he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at LSU's Pro Day during the pre-draft cycle.

The 6'0", 200 pound receiver is a monster with the ball in his hands, as his blend of shiftiness and straight-line speed make him a nightmare to tackle in the open field. He should fit right in as the X-receiver in head coach Daboll's system, which has sorely been lacking a consistent explosive-play threat since he came to the Big Apple.

The Giants finished 30th in yards after the catch in 2023 (1,646 total), which Nabers should help alleviate with his speed and proclivity for forcing missed tackles. For a team sorely lacking in offensive weaponry, the 21-year-old will immediately be pressed into every-snap action.

Giants Leading Receivers, 2023 Player Receptions Receiving Yards Current Team Darius Slayton 50 770 NYG Darren Waller 52 552 Retired Wan'Dale Robinson 60 525 NYG Jaylin Hyatt 23 373 NYG Saquon Barkley 41 280 PHI

In anticipation of Waller's retirement, the team drafted Penn State's Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They also signed veteran tight ends Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz, though the incumbent Daniel Bellinger is expected to get the first crack at starting.

Likewise, following Barkley's departure, the team signed Devin Singletary in free agency to serve as the ostensible RB1 in Daboll's offense, though fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. may also get some work if New York resorts to a backfield committee.

Regardless, none of those names strike fear into the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators, putting the onus on Nabers to be great right from the jump. If drops and inconsistencies with his route running and concentration continue to plague him, the Giants will have no engine to run their offense through.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nabers forced 0.30 missed tackles per reception during his collegiate career, the most out of every wide receiver prospect drafted in the class of 2024 (minimum ten games started).

Injuries beset the franchise last year, as starting quarterback Daniel Jones only played in six games (while nursing a neck injury) before suffering a torn ACL in November. The Giants started the 2023 season 1-4, with Jones throwing for fewer than 150 yards in three of those contests.

Jones is back now as the starter, though his grasp on the reins is tenuous at best. Drew Lock - who started in two games and threw three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Seattle Seahawks last year - was signed on to be the backup, but neither he nor Jones is the caliber of quarterback that Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is. Even if Nabers quickly tightens up his game, he's going to have a hard time carrying an offense that's piloted by a below-average signal caller.

Nevertheless, 2024 still poses an intriguing opportunity for Nabers, as he's the only one of the "Big 3" receivers from his draft class that's in a situation where he's the unquestioned alpha. Marvin Harrison Jr. is an elite talent, but Kyler Murray and James Conner dominate the Arizona Cardinals ' running game and offense. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze has to compete with Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore for top-dog status in Chicago.

So, while the Giants will probably struggle badly this season, the rookie has a chance to prove himself as the league's next elite receiver. In a worst-case scenario, the team's struggles will allow him to work through any difficulties of his own. And in a best-case scenario, Nabers could become the first receiver to win Offensive Rookie of the Year since Garrett Wilson .

Source: Jordan Raanan | ESPN

