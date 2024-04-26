Highlights

  • Malik Nabers was selected No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft.
  • The LSU WR is the second receiver taken on the night, after Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • The Giants chose to pick Nabers instead of a top offensive line prospect.

Just a mere four picks after his Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Jayden Daniels, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has come off the board.

The New York Giants selected Nabers with the sixth overall pick, making him the second wideout taken on the night, behind Marvin Harrison Jr. (fourth overall).

Nabers had the pleasure of playing with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. last season, who is widely expected to also be selected in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers will now be the unquestioned WR1 on his new team, and he'll be tasked with elevating quarterback Daniel Jones to new heights.

Malik Nabers
Related
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Malik Nabers' scouting report says he's an explosive play waiting to happen
Malik Nabers' explosive skillset makes him one of the most exhilarating prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nabers Is Explosive, Downfield Threat

The LSU WR had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons

LSU's Malik Nabers
© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers' biggest strength is his speed, as he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at LSU's Pro Day during the pre-draft cycle.

The 6'0", 200 pound receiver is a monster with the ball in his hands, as his blend of shiftiness and straight-line speed make him a nightmare to tackle in the open field. He should fit right in as the X-receiver in head coach Brian Daboll's system.

Fewest Yards After the Catch in 2023 (PFF)

Team

Yards After Catch

Carolina Panthers

1,483

Las Vegas Raiders

1,604

New York Giants

1,646

Tennessee Titans

1,667

Arizona Cardinals

1,711

Chicago Bears

1,738

New York Jets

1,773

Atlanta Falcons

1,794

Philadelphia Eagles

1,811

Pittsburgh Steelers

1,811

A YAC (yards after catch) merchant he is not though, as Nabers can also take the top of a defense with vertical routes. He doesn't win a ton of jump balls or contested catches, but make no mistake: he can beat corners routinely with his soft hands and lighting-fast footwork.

Daniel Jones will be thankful to have Nabers, who will be arguably the best receiver he's ever worked with at the NFL level. The team could have decided to go with an offensive tackle, especially given the bust status of Evan Neal. Nevertheless, the Giants added to an offense that was desperate for an influx of talent.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.

2024 NFL Draft Marvin Harrison Jr, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams
Related
2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick From Every Round
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, and GIVEMESPORT has you covered with updates on every single pick from every single round!