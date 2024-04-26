Highlights Malik Nabers was selected No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The LSU WR is the second receiver taken on the night, after Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Giants chose to pick Nabers instead of a top offensive line prospect.

Just a mere four picks after his Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Jayden Daniels, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has come off the board.

The New York Giants selected Nabers with the sixth overall pick, making him the second wideout taken on the night, behind Marvin Harrison Jr. (fourth overall).

Nabers had the pleasure of playing with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. last season, who is widely expected to also be selected in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers will now be the unquestioned WR1 on his new team, and he'll be tasked with elevating quarterback Daniel Jones to new heights.

Nabers Is Explosive, Downfield Threat

The LSU WR had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers' biggest strength is his speed, as he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at LSU's Pro Day during the pre-draft cycle.

The 6'0", 200 pound receiver is a monster with the ball in his hands, as his blend of shiftiness and straight-line speed make him a nightmare to tackle in the open field. He should fit right in as the X-receiver in head coach Brian Daboll's system.

Fewest Yards After the Catch in 2023 (PFF) Team Yards After Catch Carolina Panthers 1,483 Las Vegas Raiders 1,604 New York Giants 1,646 Tennessee Titans 1,667 Arizona Cardinals 1,711 Chicago Bears 1,738 New York Jets 1,773 Atlanta Falcons 1,794 Philadelphia Eagles 1,811 Pittsburgh Steelers 1,811

A YAC (yards after catch) merchant he is not though, as Nabers can also take the top of a defense with vertical routes. He doesn't win a ton of jump balls or contested catches, but make no mistake: he can beat corners routinely with his soft hands and lighting-fast footwork.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nabers forced 0.30 missed tackles per reception in his career, the most out of the top-23 wide receiver prospects in this class.

Daniel Jones will be thankful to have Nabers, who will be arguably the best receiver he's ever worked with at the NFL level. The team could have decided to go with an offensive tackle, especially given the bust status of Evan Neal. Nevertheless, the Giants added to an offense that was desperate for an influx of talent.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.